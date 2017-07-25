Lingerfelt placed in charge of Crockett's baseball program

The Pioneers announced Tuesday that Dobyns-Bennett assistant Nick Lingerfelt would become just the third coach in school history. He replaces Scott Hagy, who coached for 20 seasons after taking over from Sonny Miller, who was the Pioneers’ head coach all the way back to the school’s opening in 1971.

The 37-year-old Lingerfelt said he felt like the timing was right.

“I hadn’t felt like the good Lord led me to pursue a lot of jobs,” said Lingerfelt. “But I realized if I was going to capitalize on the dream, I’d better get started pretty soon. I’m not getting any younger.”

Lingerfelt listed a short, but impressive, resume of coaches he has worked or played under: Charlie Baxter, Chris Bogart and Ryan Wagner.

“If I haven’t learned a few things from those guys, I’m in trouble,” said Lingerfelt.

David Crockett athletic director Josh Kite said the hiring of Lingerfelt was an easy choice.

“Nick possesses a tremendous amount of knowledge in baseball,” said Kite. “He has been to the state tournament, and won it as a player. And he just went to the state tournament this year with Dobyns-Bennett.

“He’s not only a great coach, he’s a tremendous teacher. He’s a former teacher of the year in special education. We’re glad for him, and happy he’s a part of Pioneer Nation.”

Lingerfelt said he knows he faces a tough challenge in the Big Seven Conference against powers like Science Hill and D-B.

“We will have to work, work and do more work,” said Lingerfelt. “We will have to get the work gloves on, the work boots on, and plow and fight and scratch and do everything we can.

“I firmly believe the state dream starts with little things.”