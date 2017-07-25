JC Cardinals win fourth straight

The Cardinals won their fourth consecutive game as Ynfante belted a pair of home runs and Guillory (1-0) dominated the Royals to make his first professional start his first professional victory.

Guillory, who had made 10 relief appearances, held Burlington to two hits in five shutout innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

The 23rd-round draft pick out of Louisiana-Lafayette came into the game with an ERA of 6.28 but was never threatened on this night He only allowed two base runners and neither got past first.

Forty-two of Guillory’s 61 pitches went for strikes. He’s walked just three batters in 19 1/3 innings this season.

Ynfante got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run homer in the third inning. Johnson City’s 160-pound center fielder added his sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning, a solo shot that put his team up 3-0.

Five of Ynfante’s home runs have come in home games.

Welcome to Johnson City

Stanley Espinal, just sent down to Johnson City from State College, made a nice first impression with a solo homer in the seventh inning to put the Cardinals up 4-0.

Espinal was recently acquired by the Cardinals along with current Johnson City shortstop Imeldo Diaz in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Royal power

The three Johnson City home runs were necessary as Burlington’s Cal Jones smacked a two-run homer of his own in the eighth inning, cutting the Cardinals’ lead in half to 4-2.

Close call

Burlington’s Oliver Nunez greeted Cardinals reliever Franyel Casadilla with a soft line drive down the left field line to start the sixth inning. Carlos Talavera’s throw beat Nunez to second base, but he was ruled safe with a double after a head-first slide.

Casadilla then gave up a walk, and after a sacrifice bunt left runners on second and third, he got out of the jam with a strikeout and lineout to left.

Quality start

Royals starter J.C. Cloney was almost as sharp as his counterpart, allowing three hits in five innings. His one mistake came on the pitch that Ynfante hit for his two-run homer. Cloney (2-1) struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

That’s a relief

Fabian Blanco pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for his third save. The Johnson City lefty gave up one hit while striking out three.

Up next

The two teams conclude the series Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.