Cardinals keep up good work

After allowing an unearned run in the top of the first, the Cards (15-17) buckled down to pick up a 4-1 win over the Burlington Royals. The victory was their third in a row and their sixth in the last nine games.

Johnson City starter Johan Oviedo (2-1) produced a quality outing, allowing just one unearned run on four hits in five innings of work. Oviedo struck out five batters and issued two walks.

Carlos Hernandez (1-2) took the loss for Burlington (13-18) after surrendering four earned runs on seven hits in 6 2-3 innings. He struck out five batters and only walked one.

The Royals had some opportunities to get back into the contest, but they went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

SOLO ACTS

The Cards edged ahead of the Royals with a pair of solo homers.

Julio Rodriguez got things started in the bottom of the second inning with his first homer of the year, which went so far over the left-field fence that Burlington’s outfielders hardly moved a muscle. Rodriguez’s blast tied the game at one.

In the bottom of the third, Irving Lopez gave Johnson City a 2-1 lead when he yanked a fastball over the right-centerfield wall. It was Lopez’s first round-tripper of the season.

DOUBLING UP

Johnson City plated two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the rally started with back-to-back doubles.

Luis Bandes opened the frame with his ninth double of the season, and Brady Whalen brought him home moments later with his eighth two-bagger on the year. Walker Robbins later lined a single to center to put the Cards up 4-1.

UP NEXT

The Cards and the Royals will continue their series on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7.