Appalachian League

Cardinals keep up good work

Dave Ongie • Updated Today at 11:11 PM
Using masterful pitching and timely hitting, the Johnson City Cardinals continued their resurgence on Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

After allowing an unearned run in the top of the first, the Cards (15-17) buckled down to pick up a 4-1 win over the Burlington Royals. The victory was their third in a row and their sixth in the last nine games.

Johnson City starter Johan Oviedo (2-1) produced a quality outing, allowing just one unearned run on four hits in five innings of work. Oviedo struck out five batters and issued two walks.

Carlos Hernandez (1-2) took the loss for Burlington (13-18) after surrendering four earned runs on seven hits in 6 2-3 innings. He struck out five batters and only walked one.

The Royals had some opportunities to get back into the contest, but they went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

SOLO ACTS

The Cards edged ahead of the Royals with a pair of solo homers.

Julio Rodriguez got things started in the bottom of the second inning with his first homer of the year, which went so far over the left-field fence that Burlington’s outfielders hardly moved a muscle. Rodriguez’s blast tied the game at one.

In the bottom of the third, Irving Lopez gave Johnson City a 2-1 lead when he yanked a fastball over the right-centerfield wall. It was Lopez’s first round-tripper of the season.

DOUBLING UP

Johnson City plated two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the rally started with back-to-back doubles.

Luis Bandes opened the frame with his ninth double of the season, and Brady Whalen brought him home moments later with his eighth two-bagger on the year. Walker Robbins later lined a single to center to put the Cards up 4-1.

UP NEXT

The Cards and the Royals will continue their series on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7.

