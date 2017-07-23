Johnson City Cardinals hold on for 8-5 win

The Cards (14-17) sprinted out to an 8-1 lead and held on to win 8-5 in front of the home crowd at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Alvaro Seijas (2-1) came through with a quality start to pick up the win. Seijas allowed four runs — all earned — on eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Sunday’s offensive outburst is part of a positive trend for Johnson City, which has now scored at least six runs in five of their last six games. Cards manager Roberto Espinoza said the offensive uptick is due to the fact that his players are settling into the routine and following the process the coaching staff has laid out for them.

“It’s starting to pay off,” he said. “We have a clear philosophy, a clear plan, and it just takes time for this younger group to make sure to do it, and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Fast start

The Cards have played from behind on quite a few occasions this year, but on Sunday, Luis Bandes got his team off on the right foot. Bandes slashed a two-run, opposite field double that scored Chase Pinder and Wadye Ynfante to put Johnson City ahead 2-0.

On the board

Danville (15-16) finally got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when when Drew Lugbauer launched a solo homer over the centerfield wall to pull his team within two runs. Lugbauer now has nine home runs on the season, tops in the Appalachian League so far this season.

Pulling away

Johnson City scored three run in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to stretch its lead to 8-1.

An RBI single by Pinder, a wild pitch by Braves starter Dilmer Mejia and a sac fly by Bandes accounted for the three runs in the fifth while an run-scoring double by Alexis Wilson and a sac fly by J.D. Murder in the sixth gave the Cards a seven-run lead.

Not so fast

Seijas cruised into the top of the seventh inning, allowing just one run on four hits in his first six innings of work.

But Seijas was not able to escape the seventh frame as the Braves rallied for three runs and injected some excitement into the contest in the process. A leadoff single by Lugbauer and a double by Bradley Keller gave Danville runners on second and third with nobody out.

It was a jam Seijas could not escape, and he exited the game with two outs and the bases loaded. The Braves added one more run in the ninth, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Stat sheet

Pinder went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead Johnson City, pushing his batting average to .306 on the season. Ynfante and Rivera had two hits each for the Cards, who finished with 11 hits as a team. Jacob Patterson came on for the second night in a row to pick up the save, his seventh on the season.

Leudys Baez went 3-for-4 to lead Danville, which outhit Johnson City 13-11. Dilmer Mejia (1-2) took the loss for the Braves after giving up six runs on eight hits in five innings of work.

Up next

The Cards will open up a three-game series against the Burlington Royals on Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Monday is Dollar Night at the stadium. First pitch is set for 7 o’clock.