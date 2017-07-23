Blue Jays hand Elizabethton first sweep of season

On Sunday night in the final game of the three-game set against the Bluefield Blue Jays, the Twins lost 11-9 to suffer their first series sweep of the season.

Smith, Baddoo hit homers

The Blue Jays had a great start as Kevin Smith hit a solo home run just inside the foul pole. It was the first homer Elizabethton starter Huascar Ynoa surrendered all season.

The Twins answered in the bottom of the frame when Akil Baddoo went deep to right field over the scoreboard at Joe O’Brien Field to tie the game at one. Baddoo was just assigned to Elizabethton from the Gulf Coast League on Thursday.

Opportunity lost

In the bottom of the second inning, the Twins were able to get the bases juiced with only one out, but Blue Jays starter Josh Winckowski was able to escape without any damage as he was able to put out both Jordan Gore and Jose Miranda on fly outs.

Blue Jays get another

Chavez Young led off the inning for Bluefield as he hit a triple off of the top of the right field wall. Yorman Rodriguez was able to get him home with an RBI groundout to third. The Blue Jays were able to tie the game at two runs apiece with that run.

Bluefield’s big inning

The Blue Jays were able to hang four on the board in the fourth as Ynoa was rocked and was responsible for every run. Freddy Rodriguez hit a double to start the onslaught and later scored on a single from Tanner Kirwer. Kirwer later scored on a single by Francisco Rodriguez. Rodriguez later scored on a single by Jesus Serevino. Severino was the last run to score in the inning and the bleeding finally stopped for the Twins.

Twins rally

After falling behind 6-4 after four innings, the Twins were able to rally in the sixth with four runs of their own to take a two-run lead into the seventh. The Twins lead the league in scoring and the rally was powered by two home runs by Kolton Kendrick, a solo shot, and Shane Carrier, a three-run homer.

Lakso struggles

Twins relief pitcher Blair Lakso has struggled mightily this season when it comes to shutting down the opponent late in the game. Lakso had an ERA above seven going into the game and Sunday’s game was no exception as he gave up five runs to get the loss.

Power hitters

Gore went 3-for-5 with a double. Carrier provided the power, going 2-for-5 with the three-run home run. Baddoo went 3-for-4 with a solo homer to lead the Twins in hitting.

Up Next

The schedule does not get any easier for the Twins as they travel to Pulaski to take on the best team in the league by record. First pitch is scheduled for 7.