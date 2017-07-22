Elizabethton felled by Bluefield, 4-1

Starter Jordan Barrett pitched three scoreless/hitless innings for Bluefield, with closer Marcus Reyes working two shutout frames for his second save. In between, winner Turner Larkins (1-0) worked four innings — yielding a sixth-inning run after the Jays had built a 4-0 advantage.

Limited to six hits, the Twins got 2-for-4 showings from Jose Miranda and Shane Carrier. J.J. Robinson accounted for the team’s lone RBI while Robert Molina socked a double.

Jesus Navarro topped an 11-hit Bluefield attack by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. McGregory Contreras went 2 for 3, scoring twice, with Ryan Noda adding two hits, including a double, in four at-bats.

Elizabethton starter Edwar Colina (2-2) allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out five batters over 5 1/3 innings. Jared Finkel threw shutout ball the rest of the way.