Cardinals outlast Danville

Ramirez was shelled to the tune of seven runs — six earned — on nine hits during his four-inning outing, but run by run, the Cardinals fought back and were able to escape with a 9-8 win over the Danville Braves (15-15).

The bottom of the fourth inning proved to be pivotal for Johnson City (13-17). With two outs and nobody on, the Cards engineered a three-run rally out of thin air. It all started with a Chase Pinder walk and a single by Wadye Ynfante.

A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, and after a walk to the red-hot Luis Bandes, Brady Whalen cleared the bases with a three-run double to put the Cards up for good.

Jacob Patterson came on in the bottom of the eighth to record a four-out save, his sixth of the season.

WE BACK PAT

The Cardinals donned special Tennessee orange jerseys on Saturday night in support of late, great Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates received a Pat Summitt bobblehead figurine and Johnson City’s jerseys were auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimer’s.

ROCKY TOPS

The Braves came out swinging, and as a result, they plated runs in the top of the first, second, third and fourth innings.

A two-run homer by Drew Lugbauer staked Danville to a 2-0 lead in the first. After scoring a run on a Johnson City error in the top of the second, Kevin Maitan hit a solo homer in the top of the third before a three-run outburst in the fourth put the Braves up 7-6.

GIVE THEM SIX

After falling behind 2-0, the Cards bounced back with a six-spot in the bottom of the first inning.

Whalen hit a two-run double to put Johnson City up 3-2, and Jonathan Rivera’s two-run homer scored him moments later. Cameron Knight capped the inning with a solo homer, his first of the season.

STAT SHEET

Whalen went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead Johnson City. Ynfante had two hits and scored a pair of runs for the Cards. Jake Walsh (4-0) picked up the win for Johnson City after throwing two scoreless innings of relief without giving up a hit.

Former East Tennessee State University standout Hagen Owenby went 0-for-4 for Danville. Maitan led the way for the Braves with three hits and two RBIs. Hellinger (1-1) took the loss for the Braves.

UP NEXT

The Cards and Braves will wrap up their three-game set on Sunday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.