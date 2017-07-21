In-the-park home run highlights Danville's 9-8 win over Johnson City

Contreras belted a three-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning to break open a close game and the Braves held on to beat Johnson City, 9-8, at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Contreras blasted a towering drive to center field and Johnson City’s Wadye Ynfante got turned around trying to chase it down. When the ball landed at the base of the wall at the 400-foot mark, Contreras was in full sprint. He slid into the plate, easily beating the throw.

It was Contreras’ third home run of the season and it turned a game that had been 1-1 moments earlier into a 7-1 affair.

Owenby’s return

Former East Tennessee State University catcher Hagen Owenby returned to Johnson City as a member of the Braves. He went 1 for 5 and scored a run. In his last at-bat, Owenby put a charge into the ball, flying out to the warning track in right-center field.

Owenby, an All-American at ETSU, was selected in the 12th round of the June draft by the Atlanta Braves.

Shaky relief

Johnson City reliever Juan Alvarez didn’t allow a hit, but he got into all kinds of trouble with his wildness. He walked five batters in his 1 2/3 innings and all five went on to score.

Alvarez gave the Braves a 2-1 lead in the sixth when he walked the bases loaded and then walked Drew Waters to force in a run.

That ended the night for Alvarez, who came into the game with a 1.98 ERA. He was tagged with the loss, falling to 0-2.

Contreras’ homer came two batters later, off of Jake Dahlberg, the Cardinals’ third pitcher of the night.

Solid start

Cards starter Jacob Schlesener held the Braves to one hit in his four innings of work. Control was his problem as the left-hander walked four batters.

The only run Danville managed against Schlesener came in the first inning when he uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded and two outs. He also had four strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 2.78.

Rally, Part 1

Ynfante got Johnson City back into the game with a three-run home run to left-center in the bottom of the sixth. That cut the deficit to 7-4. It was his fourth homer of the season.

A run-scoring balk made it 7-5, before the Braves scored a couple of more runs in the seventh.

Rally, Part 2

Johnson City’s Imeldo Diaz stole home to make it 9-8 in the bottom of the eighth inning after Carlos Talavera was seemingly picked off of first base. As Talavera got into a rundown, Diaz broke for the plate and scored on a nifty slide, just getting his hand on the plate while avoiding Owenby’s tag.

With Talavera on second with the tying run, Irving Lopez struck out looking for the final out of the inning.

From the box score

Chase Pinder went 3 for 4 for the Cardinals, while Leudys Baez was the only Danville player with two hits. The two clubs combined to commit five errors.

Up next

The two teams square off again on Saturday night. The first 1,000 fans at TVA Credit Union Ballpark will receive Pat Summitt bobbleheads.

After Sunday’s game, kids will get to run the bases.