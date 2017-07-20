Owenby returning to Johnson City with Danville Braves

Owenby, East Tennessee State University’s star catcher for the last three years, will play as a pro in Johnson City for the first time when Danville pays a visit to TVA Credit Union Ballpark to start a three-game series

“That’s going to be awesome,” said Owenby, a 12th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in the June draft. “There’s going to be a lot of people I know there. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

During his All-American career at ETSU, Owenby hit .347 with 37 home runs and 149 RBIs. He also won the national Collegiate Home Run Derby after his sophomore season.

That’s when baseball was more or less a hobby. Now it’s his job, and he’s enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s awesome,” Owenby said. “Baseball 24/7. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

That same all-baseball-all-the-time schedule was tough to get used to at first.

“It’s been a transition to play baseball every day,” he said. “At first it was tough, a lot different than I thought. But I’m starting to get the hang of it, starting to feel good. My body’s starting to feel good.”

Owenby, whose only position at ETSU was behind the plate, has seen some time at first base for Danville. He’s also served as the team’s designated hitter. It doesn’t matter to him where he plays, as long as he gets to hit.

“I’m just doing what I need to do to stay in the lineup,” he said. “The chance to play first, I like it. It’s a chance to get some at-bats. I really have no complaints.”

Spending the summer with a wooden bat in his hands hasn’t been that much of an adjustment after Owenby played in the famed Cape League.

“I saw a lot of great arms,” he said. “There’s not a big talent difference or a big culture shock.”

Owenby, who hit one triple in 640 at-bats at ETSU, got his professional career off to a good start with a triple in his first game. He was hitting .254 with two home runs and nine RBIs heading into Thursday night’s home game against Greeneville.

“I’m learning about the ups and downs,” he said. “I’m just trying to work hard and play the game at the highest level I can play it. I feel like I’m getting better every day.”

Friday night will be Salute to Heroes Night. The Cardinals will honor veterans with select discounts inside the stadium. A fireworks show, presented by Xtreme Painting, will follow the game.

The first 1,000 fans at Saturday night’s game will receive a Pat Summitt bobblehead.