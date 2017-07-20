Thursday night’s rubber game with Bristol was more on the easy-going side, with Elizabethton posting a 7-1 victory over its West Division opponent.

It was the Twins’ seventh series win and 19th overall victory of the season.

Twins on the board

In the home half of the opening frame, the Twins struck first as Ariel Montesino scored from first on a hard-hit double to straightaway center field by Wander Javier. Javier later scored on another double down the third-base line by Jose Miranda. The Twins scored both of their runs before they even had an out.

Ogle rocked, Barnes rolling

Nineteen-year-old Pirates starter Braeden Ogle got rocked in his first two innings of work for Bristol as he gave up five hits and three runs. His counterpart on the mound for Elizabethton, Charlie Barnes, was rolling through his first two innings of work as he had not allowed a hit and walked just one.

Barnes is one of the better pitchers in the league as he came into the game with a 1.72 ERA, ranking him third in the league.

Escape artist

Barnes seemed to pulling a couple of Harry Houdini acts during the first four innings of play as he would get into a jam with runners on both first and second or second and third, but would get out of it. However, like Houdini, his streak escaping came to an end in the fifth when Luis Benitez scored from third.

A few moments before, there was a scary moment when Twins catcher Rainis Silva took a one-hop wild pitch to the throat that put him in the dirt for a few moments. He was able to shake it off and continue to play ball.

Padding the lead and Silva’s home run

The Twins were able to extend the lead to 5-1 when Montesino and Javier both scored their second runs of the game. Montesino walked to start the inning and Javier was able to knock him in on a double. The Twins were also in position to extend the lead even further with runners on first and second, but could not produce any more runs.

In the eighth, however, Rainis Silva clubbed a no-doubter, solo home run to left field.

Pirates thrown overboard

In the ninth, Johan De Jesus was thrown out of the game for arguing with home plate umpire Justin Whiddon on a strikeout call. Third-base coach and manager Miguel Perez was also thrown out of the game after a lengthy tongue lashing with Whiddon.

It was a frustrating night for the Pirates as they dropped to 10 games behind the Twins.

Statistically speaking

The teams combined for 20 hits and 14 strikeouts. The Twins had another great night offensively, garnering 14 hits — with Silva (3-for-4), T.J. Dixon (3-for-4), Montesino (2-for-4, 2 runs) and Javier (2-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI) collecting two or more apiece.

Jason Delay was 2-for-3 for the Pirates, who committed four errors while the Twins were guilty of only one.

Barnes (2-1) allowed no earned runs over five innings. Nick Brown went the rest of the way, shutting out Bristol for his first save.

Snappy game

The time in between pitches was fairly efficient from both sides as the game only took two hours and 23 minutes.

Up next

Tonight the Twins begin a home series with the second-place team in the East Division, Bluefield.

First pitch is scheduled for 7.