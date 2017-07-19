Whalen lifts Cards past Royals; Twins pound Bristol

In a matinee game that was finished before any of the other Appalachian League action even began, Johnson City got off to a good start with a five-run first inning, keyed by back-to-back home runs from Chase Pinder and Wadye Ynfante.

Burlington bounced back with four in the bottom of the inning.

With the Cardinals holding an 8-6 lead, the Royals scored twice in the fourth to tie the game and set up Whalen’s heroics.

In the seventh, Ynfante drew a two-out walk and stole second. He then scored on Whalen’s line drive to right field.

Whalen went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Ynfante was 3 for 4 and scored three times. The two players combined for five of the Cardinals’ nine hits.

Twins 17, Pirates 8

ELIZABETHTON — J.J. Robinson’s solo home run in the seventh inning capped a comeback from a 5-0 deficit and the Elizabethon Twins used a nine-run eighth to cruise past Bristol.

Bristol scored four times in the first inning and led 5-0 after two.

The Twins, still down 7-4 in the sixth, scored four runs to tie it at 7-7. T.J. Dixon’s two-run single was the big blow in the tying rally.

Robinson’s home run, his fourth, was a line drive to right field and put the Twins up for good.

Elizabethton, which finished with 20 hits, scored 14 times in the final three innings.

Every player in the Twins’ lineup scored and eight drove in at least one run.