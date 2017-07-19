Controversy surrounds Bristol's trip to Little League state tourney

Included in that mix was Danny Almonte in 2001, who was determined to be 14 years old, and the Jackie Robinson West team in 2015, which was stripped of its U.S. title after determining it had falsified boundaries to field ineligible players.

The national organization may be taking another step in that direction with its recent handling of a situation at the local level.

Bristol Little League defeated Johnson City American during Saturday’s District 5 tournament, a winners’ bracket final contest. After the game, a protest was lodged by Jonesborough that Bristol had been using an ineligible player throughout the postseason.

On Sunday, Johnson City was scheduled to play Jonesborough at 2 p.m. The teams arrived at the field and warmed up, but were instructed to wait for over an hour while the protest was being considered. The player in question was ruled eligible — according to District 5 administrator Philip Winters — so Johnson City played and defeated Jonesborough.

After that game, Winters said it was discovered by Southeast Region Director Jen Colvin that a different player from Bristol was indeed ineligible. This player started on the mound and pitched four innings in Bristol’s 3-2 win over Johnson City on Saturday.

According to Little League bylaws, “If the facts establishing or verifying the ineligibility of a player become known AFTER a game, and the ineligible player participated in the game, that team shall forfeit the game in question...”

But there are conditions for a protest, one of them being the affected team must not have played another game in the tournament. So when Johnson City and Jonesborough were instructed to play their game, it basically protected Bristol from forfeiture. One source involved in the tournament said some of Johnson City and Jonesborough’s players, coaches and fans believed their Sunday game might be considered the championship round with Bristol being removed from the tournament.

However, Bristol — which used an ineligible player throughout the zone tournament and for the district win that put it in the championship round — faced no sanctions for any of those victories.

The ineligible player was banned from participating in Monday’s championship game. Bristol defeated Johnson City American in that game to win the District 5 title and claim the berth in the state tournament, which begins Saturday in Columbia.

A question remains as to why Johnson City and Jonesborough were instructed to play Sunday if Colvin was going to do a full roster check? Even if the game had to be pushed back one day, it would be no different from a rainout. A phone call was made to Colvin’s office at the Southeast Region Headquarters in Warner Robins, Georgia, but she declined comment and directed inquiries to Brian McClintock, who is director of media relations for Little League Baseball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Either it is standard practice to review the entire roster or it’s not. If it is, it should be done prior to another tournament game being played. If it is not, it should not be done at all.

If things had been done the way just about any other American sport does it, Bristol — at the least — would have been forced to forfeit Saturday’s game. The team would have had one loss, and Johnson City would have been in the championship round. Bristol would have needed to beat Jonesborough — without the ineligible player — and then beat Johnson City twice. Even still, Bristol would have had an unfair advantage against Jonesborough because it got four innings from a kid who shouldn’t have been allowed to pitch at all.

With Little League’s strict pitch-count rules, four innings makes a difference during tournament time. And Bristol had the same unfair advantage Monday with an almost unused pitching staff while Johnson City had used two days worth of pitchers.

Winters said Little League rules state there are no appeals to decisions by the tournament committee in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. But that doesn’t mean he’s happy with what the committee decided.

“I personally do not agree with the decision that was made,” said Winters, who added that Johnson City American should be the team representing District 5. But he said he would abide by the tournament committee’s decision.

McClintock said Bristol was allowed to continue in the tournament because of tournament progress.

“Because of progress of the tournament, the team affected had already played a game,” said McClintock. “That’s how the tournament committee looks at it, the progress of each tournament.”

Unless there is an extremely unlikely reversal in the decision from Little League, Bristol will represent District 5 in the state tournament. If by some chance Bristol makes it all the way to Williamsport, Little League Baseball may be adding another chapter to its already sullied history.