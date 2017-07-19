Chasing History: Science Hill seeks to fill gaps in record books

Now that heated rivalry is being contested in the history books.

Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner is making an appeal to anyone in the community who may have information that could help the school fill in some gaps in their athletic record books. The goal is to fill in the seasons with no information, primarily in basketball.

“I know there are probably people in our community that have information on this and could help us,” Turner said. “We know there is a rich history and we just want to be sure we have a full picture of it. It will help us once and for all to fill in some blanks.”

It should come as no surprise the fact that Dobyns-Bennett prominently displays its all-time win totals inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium and the Buck Van Huss Dome has spurred Turner and the coaches at Science Hill to dig back into the past and finish the job. Turner said he respects the way D-B has chronicled its history, which goes back for 100 years.

“D-B has done a tremendous job in the history of their school, keeping up with all their stuff,” Turner said. “To be straight up with you, that sort of spurred us on. We compete at everything.”

An effort spearheaded by baseball assistant Tim Vanthournout has filled in the gaps in Science Hill’s baseball history back to 1935, which is believed to be the first year Science Hill fielded a team. Turner hasn’t completely dismissed the idea that there may have been some teams in the ‘20s that have been forgotten, and if that’s the case, he’d love some documentation.

But for now, he’s thrilled with the work Vanthournout did to document the last 62 years.

“That’s awesome that he took that on,” Turner said. “It’s been a big thing for him, coach (Ryan) Edwards and Andy Wallen. They knew the history was there, and when you piece it together and see it in its totality, you really step back and say wow.”

Now the focus for Turner is turning toward basketball, which still has a lot of gaps dating back to 1922 when the program compiled a 5-6 record in its inaugural season. The 1926 season is blank, as is the stretch between 1930 and 1933. While the win-loss records from 1956 to the present day are filled in, there is still no information from 1942, 1944, 1946, 1947 or 1955.

As it stands, Turner believes the Hilltoppers would rank in the top 10 nationally for all-time wins according to the records kept by the National Federation of High Schools. Just how high the Hilltoppers rank is still unknown, and Turner would like to change that.

“We would just like to complete that and see where that puts us, because we have a great tradition in basketball,” Turner said. “We want to be able to recognize and honor that as a school.”

The greatest tool in filling in these missing years thus far has been the community at large, which has found scorebooks and annuals in their attics containing documentation of seasons that had previously been lost to history. While much has been accomplished with these unsolicited donations, Turner is now making a formal call for members of the community to try to dig up the rest of the school’s history that remains undiscovered.

“Right now, we’ve got a group of people that this is very important to, and we want to finish it,” Turner said. “I’ve had some people from time to time drop in, tell stories about games, what people have done. You learn a lot about the history of the school that people have forgotten already.”

Turner said anyone wishing to contribute documentation of the school’s missing seasons can call his office at (423) 232-2195 or email him at turnerk@jcschools.org to set up a meeting.