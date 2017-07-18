Pinder, Johnson City turn back Burlington

J.D. Murders was 3-for-4 while Julio Rodriguez doubled twice and collected a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals.

Following up starter Alvaro Seijas, Jake Walsh (3-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings of both scoreless/hitless relief to earn the decision. Picking up his second save, Thomas St. Clair also allowed no runs and no hits over the final two frames.

Johnson City opened the scoring with four runs in the third — Rodriguez socked a two-run double — before the Royals countered with three fourth-inning tallies. The Cards got some insurance with a run in the seventh and one more in the eighth.

Burlington’s Jose Marquez and Sebastian Rivero banged out two hits apiece. Rivera had a pair of RBIs.