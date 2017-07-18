Elizabethton upended by last-place Bristol

The Twins took over first place in the Appalachian League’s West Division with a late-inning explosion of 13 runs against Greeneville on Monday night. On the other end of the spectrum, the Pirates continue to occupy the cellar in the same division and also hold the worst record in the league with only seven wins and 18 losses. However, the roles were reversed Tuesday night as the Pirates had a huge eighth inning to beat the Twins 9-4.

Raining doubles

The Pirates started off the night with back-to-back doubles to left and to center. Yondry Contreras scored on the second double by Edison Lantigua. Huascar Fuentes added another double to score Lantigua from second. Moises Gomez did escape the first without any further damage from Bristol.

Wild first

The Twins had dug themselves a hole going into the home half of the first, but the Pirates helped them out with two errors. The Twins scored three runs, with one coming on a bizarre sequence. Matt Albanese struck out swinging, but advanced to second on a throwing error by catcher Paul Brands. Shane Carrier scored on the play, so after a wild opening frame, the Twins led 3-2.

Pirates fire back

In the fourth, the Pirates took the lead back from the Twins as Nelson Jorge reached on a fielding error by Wander Javier and eventually scored from second on a double by Edison Lantigua. Nick Valaika also scored from first to give Bristol the lead, 4-3.

Opportunities squandered

The Twins had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, but could not capitalize on the opportunity to retake the lead over the Pirates. Mark Contreras struck out at the hands of Bristol submarine pitcher Chris McDonald. In the eighth, the Twins had the bases loaded and could only muster one run. The Twins finished the night 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Bucs explode

In the eighth, after an unearned run on a bad throw from Twins pitcher Blair Lakso, Nelson Jorge homered to deep left center to score an additional three runs and extend Bristol’s advantage to 8-3. The eighth seemed to be never-ending for the Twins, but they would eventually escape without any further damage.

Statistically speaking

Fuentes was 3-for-5 (double) and Lantigua 2-for-4 (2 doubles) for Bristol. Elizabethton’s Wander Javier (2 runs) and Jose Miranda had two hits apiece, with Carrier collecting a pair of RBIs. Domingo Robles (2-3) allowed one earned run over five innings for the victory.

Beyond the box

Former Twins and Mississippi State Bulldog outfielder Brent Rooker was assigned to High-A Fort Myers Miracle after an outstanding 22 games in the Appalachian League, where he averaged .282 and hit seven home runs. Second baseman Dane Hutcheon was also assigned to Elizabethton from Fort Myers. In his minor league career, Hutcheon has hit .212 in 42 games.