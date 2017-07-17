Twins cut loose late, rout Greeneville

Doing all of their scoring over the final two innings, the visiting Twins chalked up a 13-0 rout in Greeneville Monday night — reclaiming first place from the Astros in the West Division.

Elizabethton broke up the scoreless duel with five tallies in the eighth, which was followed by an 8-run ninth.

Jose Miranda accounted for the game’s first tally with a leadoff home run, Matt Albanese launched a three-run roundtripper later in the eighth and Andrew Bechtold went deep on a three-run job during the ninth.

Albanese drove across five runs and scored twice in a 2-for-5 effort. The Twins totaled 15 hits, with Shane Carrier (2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Bechtold (2 runs, 2 RBIs) both going 3-for-5.

Colton Wagner (2 doubles), Wander Javier (2 runs) and Miranda (2 runs) joined Albanese in contributing a pair of hits for the winners.

Huascar Ynoa and Jose Martinez (3-0) combined on a three-hitter for the Twins, who moved a half game in front of Greeneville for first place.

Ynoa struck out six batters over six innings of one-hit work. Martinez worked the final two frames.