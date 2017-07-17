Mets run away from Johnson City

The Mets scored three in the third, two in the fourth, and three more in the fifth en route to a 9-2 win over the Cardinals in an Appalachian League baseball game Monday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Johnson City fell to 10-15 on the season and slipped behind Kingsport (10-13) into fourth place in the West Division.

The runaway stretch

Kingsport’s Rigoberto Terrazas slapped an RBI double in the third inning, and Dionis Paulino later added a two-run homer over the right-center field fence to make it 4-1. In the bottom of the fourth inning Wagner Lagrange left the yard, a two-run blast that gave the Mets a 6-2 edge.

Then in the fifth inning, Grabiel Jimenez and Hansel Morena each had RBI singles. Lagrange added an RBI groundout to make it 9-2.

Dominant performance

Ezequiel Zabaleta was in command for seven innings. The Mets' starter allowed just four hits and two runs, one earned, with two walks and two strikeouts. He earned his first win of the season, improving to 1-1.

Trouble getting started

Cards' starter Edwar Ramirez and reliever Jake Dahlberg combined to surrender 12 hits in just five innings of work. Ramirez gave up five runs while Dahlberg was touched for four.

Cardinals hanging around

J.D. Murders plated a run with a single in the second inning to tie the game. In the fourth inning, Brady Whalen led off the fourth inning with a triple and scored on an error on the play, which temporarily closed the Cards to within 4-2.