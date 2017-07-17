Crockett's Hagy steps down after 20 years

Those accomplishments are among the things that stood out for Hagy, who announced his resignation as the Pioneers’ head coach on Monday.

“I had a good run,” said the 52-year-old Hagy. “There were some really tough years, but we had a lot of competitive seasons — especially those three years from 2008-10.”

Hagy said it wasn’t an easy decision to step aside.

“I think the tough decision comes from doing it so long,” said Hagy, who will remain at Crockett as an assistant principal. “But it’s just time.”

Crockett’s strong 2008 season was the precursor for a run to the Class AAA sectional in 2009. The Pioneers finished runner-up in the district to Science Hill, but went on the road to hammer Morristown West (10-0) in the region semifinals. They lost to the Hilltoppers in the region final before getting swamped 10-0 by Knox Farragut in the sectional.

“They were loaded,” said Hagy. “That was during their stretch of four consecutive state championships. They had draft choices and Division I kids all over the field. We’re talking big time DI: Vanderbilt, UT, Louisville. It was just an impressive baseball team.

“Our kids didn’t know what to expect. We had played them. We played a tough schedule. We had gone to Murfreesboro and played quality people. But the atmosphere that night was something. Then we had about a two-hour rain delay. We had graduation the next morning, and didn’t get home until 2 a.m. It was a different experience.”

Crockett again finished runner-up to Science Hill in the district in 2010. And again the Pioneers rose up on the road, defeating Sevier County (7-5) before suffering a tough 8-5 decision against the Hilltoppers in the region final.

Again, the Pioneers had to travel to Farragut, and once again they were outmatched.

However, getting to the sectional was quite an accomplishment. Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett have done it routinely, but Crockett is the only other Big Seven school to make it twice over the last few decades.

“I think that’s a testament to our kids,” said Hagy. “They bought in to what we’ve tried to tell them and teach them. All you can do is compete against the game. It doesn’t matter if the other team’s jersey says “Hilltoppers” or “Yankees,” we’ve got to play the game, compete and do the best we can.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the talent discrepancy with us and Johnson City and Kingsport. Only a handful of teams advanced as far as we have in the past two decades, and we did it twice. I’m pretty proud of that.”

That success was a lot of fun, said Hagy.

“It kind of makes it worthwhile,” he said. “We won a lot of games and beat a lot of quality teams.”

However, Hagy said coaching at Crockett wasn’t about the wins and losses.

“I tried not to base it on that,” he said. “Don’t misunderstand me, we wanted to win as bad as anybody else. I’m as competitive as anybody else. And everybody’s goal is to get to the state tournament and win the thing.

“But the best thing was the relationships I’ve had with the kids, and the coaches across the state. Those are the things I will take away the most.”

Hagy — an Alabama native who was raised in Piney Flats and graduated from Sullivan East High School — started coaching at Mary Hughes Middle School. He moved over to Crockett for the 1989-90 school year, helping with the Pioneers’ baseball program and also coaching basketball at Lamar.

Hagy coached basketball at Crockett for over a decade, working under Mike Poe and Marty Street.

“I had a lot of fun doing that,” said Hagy. “I’ve had a good run for 30 years.”

Now it’s time to focus more on family.

“It’s time to move on and enjoy family, and be home with my wife every day,” said Hagy.

Getting back into coaching at some point seems unlikely, said Hagy. It certainly will be a lifestyle change after the long hours spent on the diamond, not just coaching but also the upkeep of the field.

“It was a tremendous amount of hours between me and my staff,” said Hagy. “It was a labor of love. For the longest time it was just me and Grady Baker, Jim Powell and Andy Hare. We all had visions of what we wanted the program to be, and what we wanted the field to look like. We wanted it to look good.

“I don’t have any regrets about my run as baseball coach. We did the best we could do. I feel like we got a lot out of the kids over the years.”