Cards slip past Mets

However, the Cards returned to their winning ways with a 3-2 win over Kingsport on Sunday. The heat was unrelenting as it was around 93 degrees at the time of first pitch.

Heavy hitters for Cards

Wood Myers came into the game ranking third in the league in batting average, carrying a .421 average. Luis Bandes came into the game ranking fourth in the league with a .391 average and has been a star hitter lately for the Baby Birds.

Pitcher’s Duel

Through three inning of play, the Mets and the Cards had only combined for one hit as Luis De Los Santos and Jacob Schlesener were both retiring batters left and right. Schlesener struck out five batters in-a-row at one point for Johnson City. In fact, Schlesener stuck out six of the first seven batter he faced.

None Shall Pass

Through the first four innings, neither team could muster a runner passed second base. Kingsport recorded a hit in the fourth after Schlesener was dominating them through the first time through the order.

Play at the plate

In the fifth inning, with the Cards threatening with a runner at second and third, Irving Lopez grounded into a fielders choice to the second baseman Angel Manzanarez, who threw to him plate to tag out Starlin Balbuena coming in hard from third. Chase Pinder would later give the Cards the 1-0 lead with an RBI single to right field that scored Carlos Talavera.

Mr. Untouchable

Before Sunday’s game, Schlesener’s career high in strikeouts was nine. Through the first five innings of play, Schlesener was mowing down the Mets batters, only giving up three hits and only walking two. He was sharp and was almost untouchable for his five innings of work.

Second chance

Irving Lopez was out on a sacrifice fly to right fielder Wagner Lagrange. Starlin Balbuena scored from third on the fly out and the Cards took a 2-0 lead after the seventh. Balbuena, of course, was out at the plate earlier in the game when trying to score from third on a fielder’s choice.

What shaky bullpen?

The Cards bullpen has been shaky to say the least in the past few weeks, but the Cards bullpen showed up to the game and put together an impressive relief effort of Schlesener. Evan Guillory put together a picturesque three innings with a pair of strikeouts. The bullpen was lights out for Johnson City despite giving up two runs late in the game.

Up Next

The Cards will again travel to Kingsport to face the Mets in the final game of the three game set tonight between the teams. The first pitch is set for 6:30.