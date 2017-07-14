Redbirds win 8-6, keep out of cellar

The Cards were able to regain that winning feeling, avoid going into the division cellar with Bristol and dodge a three-game sweep by the lowly Pirates with an 8-6 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

JC was able to put up two runs in every odd-numbered inning and amass 12 hits. Also, Bristol was guilty of three errors.

Cards strike first

Behind smart base-running by Wadye Ynfante, who stole second base on a close call and then advanced to third on a pass ball, the Cards were able to manufacture the first run of the contest. The Redbird would also score on a hard-hit ball down the first base line by Alexis Wilson that resulted in a double and scored Luis Bandes from first.

Oviedo throws smoke early

Johan Oviedo has had a few rough starts this season, but on Friday night, he was dealing out strikes early and often. Through the first three innings, Oviedo had four strikeouts and had not allowed a single hit to the Pirates — who had been tearing the hide off the baseball in the previous two games.

Bucs battle back

In the top of the fourth, the Pirates finally broke through to score their first run of the ball game. Oviedo issued two walks to start off the inning, then Paul Brands scored from second base on a single by Johan De Jesus. With two outs in the inning, Bristol had runners on second and third, but they could not do any further damage thanks to the brilliance that was Oviedo — who eventually got out of the jam. The Cards led 4-1 after four innings.

Cards’ offense clicking

Like a well-oiled machine, the Cardinals offense was moving along swimmingly in the fifth inning and added another two runs to the lead. Julio Rodriguez scored from third on a ground out and Bandes accounted for his second run of the night.

Big sixth for Bristol

In the sixth inning, after Johan Oviedo was relieved, the bullpen for the Cardinals continued to struggle as they gave up three runs to pull the Pirates within a pair. However, Jake Walsh would escape trouble with help from his defense as Wood Myers made a good catch to stop the Bristol rally.

Cards pull away in seventh

Already with two outs in the inning, Brady Whalen hit a solo home run over the right-field wall to start the onslaught of runs by the Cardinals in the seventh.

J.D. Murders scored on wild pitch after he singled and Walker Robbins doubled. The Cards led 8-4 after seven innings.

Heart of the order

In the middle of the order for Johnson City on Friday were Julio Rodriguez and Luis Bandes. Rodriguez went 3-for-5, including a triple, with two RBI and two runs scored. Bandes batted 2-for-5, also with two RBI and a pair of runs.

Up next

The Cardinals will travel to Kingsport for the second time this season for a three-game set with the Mets. The first pitch of Game 1 is set for 6 o’clock tonight.