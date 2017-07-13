Cards can't match Bristol's 16-run explosion

Unfortunately for Johnson City, that's what Bristol delivered with eight runs in a game-breaking-open fourth inning. The Pirates went on to hammer the Cards 16-7 in an Appalachian League baseball game Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

It was the ninth loss in the last 10 games for the Cardinals, who aren't finding the heat of July to their liking. Johnson City fell to 8-13 on the season.

Bristol, which had just five wins on the season coming into the three-game series, won for the second-straight night and beat Johnson City for the third time while improving to 7-14. The teams wrap up the series Friday night at 7 o'clock.

Not as friendly as Frosty

Bristol's snowman apparently had some magic in its fourth-inning hat.

Already leading 4-1 after a first-inning outburst, the Pirates got started with five straight singles off the bats of Ryan Peurifoy, Johan DeJesus, Melvin Jimenez, Yondry Contreras and Edison Lantigua.

After an error, Matt Diorio clubbed an RBI double. Raul Hernandez doubled him home. Peurifoy finished up the onslaught with an RBI single.

A glimmer of hope

Wayde Ynfante got the Cards on the board in the bottom of the second inning. He caught up with a pitch and hit a towering homer over the left-center field fence.

It was the first home run of the season for Ynfante, who had just 11 hits in 61 at-bats coming into the game for an average of .180.

Ynfante would double his pleasure in the eight inning, torching a three-run shot over the right-center field fence. He finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and raised his average 35 points.

Dish dances

Peurifoy had a big night at the plate for the Pirates, racking up three hits in five at-bats and driving in four runs.

Ben Bengtson added thee hits while Diorio totaled three runs batted in. Edison Lantigua scored four runs.

Tough outing

Alvaro Seijas (1-1) allowed just one run in six innings in his previous start, but was tagged for 11 runs, six earned, in three innings this time around.

Keen concentration

Domingo Robles had no trouble concentrating with the big lead. He used 88 pitches in seven innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. He walked three, struck out five, and earned his first win against three losses despite pitching well for the fourth time in five starts.