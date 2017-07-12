Bristol Pirates one-hit reeling Cards

The Pirates pillaged and plundered the other four fair and square.

Bristol (6-14) took advantage of a Johnson City error in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead and then tacked on three home runs to beat the Cardinals 5-0 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday night. The loss was the eighth in the last nine games for the Cardinals (8-12), and it also marked the second time in the last five days Johnson City only mustered one hit.

Johnson City manager Roberto Espinoza said his players just need to turn the page after a tough night at the plate.

“At any level, you need to get a short memory and a long memory,” he said. “A short memory for the bad things and a long memory for the good things. That’s what these guys are starting to learn. This is rookie ball, and they start to learn a lot of things, and this is one of those.”

The Cards almost escaped the top of the first inning unscathed when Bristol’s Ben Bengtson hit a grounder to Johnson City third baseman Brady Whalen, but Whalen’s throw was wild and Bengtson scooted over to second base. Moments later, Matt Diorio singled to centerfield to score Bengtson.

A solo homer by Jason Delay in the top of the third inning, a two-run shot by Johan De Jesus in the top of the fourth and one final solo home run by Ryan Peurifoy in the top of the eighth provided Bristol with more than enough insurance. All three Pirates homered for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, four Pirate pitchers combined to shut down the Cards offense. Former Walters State standout Hunter Stratton threw the first 4 2/3 innings, allowing Johnson City’s lone hit. Alex Manasa, Miguel Hernandez and Eddie Muhl combined on 4 1/3 hitless innings of relief. Manasa (1-0) picked up the win.

The two teams will play Game 2 of their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.