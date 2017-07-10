Twins outscore Cardinals in 13-12 thriller

Back and forth, Elizabethton and Johnson City hitters went after each other.

So it was only natural that the team with last at-bat would win. J. J. Robinson drove in his fifth run of the game, a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Twins a thrilling 13-12 win over the Cardinals in an Appalachian League baseball game.

The game last just three minutes short of four hours.

The victory moved the Twins (13-6) into first place in the West Division, one-half game ahead of Greeneville. Johnson City fell to 8-11 on the season.

Matt Albanese walked to lead off the bottom of the 10th, and Robinson’s drive to center field brought him home. Robinson finished 2 for 3 on the night.

Johnson City’s Luis Bandes had an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings.

The Twins erased an 11-9 deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting RBI hits from Brent Rooker and Shane Carrier to tie the game. Then Albanese plated Rooker with the go-ahead single.

Elizabethton trailed 11-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but scored four the seventh — three coming off the bat of Robinson, who launched a homer.

Big hitters

Wood Myers had four hits for the Cardinals while Bandes had three hits and five RBIs. Myers raised his season average to .525 (21 for 40).

Rooker and Carrier each had three hits for the Twins. Rooker also scored three runs.

Cards get offensive

Johnson City broke loose for four second-inning runs, thanks in part to the wildness of Elizabethton starter Huascar Ynoa, who walked the bases loaded with one out.

On a 2-0 pitch, Johnson City’s Irving Lopez laced a solid single to center to plate two runs. Myers followed with an ground-ball RBI hit, and Bandes capped the rally with a ground-ball RBI single.

Lopez would added another RBI hit in the third inning to make it 6-0 in favor of the Cardinals.

Elizabethton’s first comeback

Andrew Bechtold got things rolling in the bottom of the third inning with a line-drive homer to left-center field. After a walk, Wander Javier tripled in a run.

Shane Carrier would later add an RBI single to make it 6-3.

Then Robinson was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Colton Waltner’s RBI hit closed the gap to 6-5.

Breaking it open

Johnson City’s early 6-0 lead got broken down by the Twins, but Luis Bandes helped restore it with a three-run blast over the left field fence in the top of the seventh. That pushed the Cards’ edge to 11-5.

Trouble getting started

Ynoa and Johnson City starting pitcher Jacob Schlesener combined to allowed 17 baserunners in four innings of work. They also surrendered 11 runs, 10 of them earned.

Only three of the 11 pitchers used in the game escaped without giving up a run. Jose Martinez (2-0) got the win, allowing one run in three innings of relief work.

Red-hot Lopez

Entering the game with a batting average of .381, Lopez stayed in the hot seat. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound second baseman — a 19th-round selection out of Florida International this year — had hits in three of his first four at-bats, driving in three runs. He finished 3 for 5 and raised his season average to .458.