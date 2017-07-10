Bucs turn baseball program over to Pennucci

Those are the descriptions East Tennessee State University athletic director Richard Sander said he heard about Joe Pennucci.

“When the ETSU family and the entire Northeast Tennessee community meet Coach Pennucci, they will quickly understand why ETSU baseball is in great hands,” said Sander.

The 39-year-old Pennucci was officially announced as the Buccaneers’ new head baseball coach Monday at the ETSU/Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center. He replaces Tony Skole, who recently left the Bucs to become the head coach at The Citadel.

Pennucci spent the last 11 seasons at Stony Brook University in New York. He was associate head coach for the last five years, and served as the team’s recruiting coordinator. During his tenure at the school, the Seawolves earned four berths in the NCAA Regionals, and also reached the College World Series in 2012.

He said he’s ready for the challenge at ETSU.

“I’m not nervous, I’m excited,” said Pennucci. “This a special place, and I have an opportunity to do some special things. We’re going to see what our needs are, get on the road, and the find the players who are going to make this place what we want it to be.”

Pennucci said the process will be one of trying to compete and work for championships.

“If you’re doing those things, the rest of that stuff takes care of itself,” he said. “Once you’re competing and you build the right culture, winning is a byproduct of that. I truly believe that’s the avenue we’re going to go.”

Pennucci said pitching and defense will be among the focus points for recruiting.

“That’s a huge target,” he said.

What type of team the Bucs will put on the field in 2018 and beyond will depend on the personnel, said Pennucci.

“One thing I’ve really learned is each team is different,” he said. “You might have a team that can be more aggressive. You’ve got to make adjustments to what your personnel is.”

Under Pennucci’s recruiting watch at Stony Brook, 32 players were selected in the MLB Draft or signed professionally. Three current major-league players — Tom Koehler, Nick Tropeano and Travis Janikowski — were recruited by Pennucci.

Prior to his time at Stony Brook, Pennucci served as associate head baseball coach and recruiting coordinator for the Dominican College Chargers in Orangeburg, New York. The team won two conference championships and received an NCAA Regional bid in 2006 after posting a record of 42-19.

Pennucci grew up in Loveland, Colorado. He attended Loveland High School and went on to graduate from the University of Northern Colorado.

Stony Brook head coach Matt Senk said ETSU hit the jackpot with Pennucci.

“ETSU has gotten an absolute all-star in Joe Pennucci,” said Senk. “He is intelligent, hard-working, passionate and detail-oriented. To go along with that, he has a baseball acumen and people skills that are off the chart.”