ETSU to announce Pennucci as new baseball coach

d1baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers broke the story Sunday. Pennucci will replace Tony Skole, who recently accepted a head coaching position at The Citadel. Stony Brook, which is located in New York, went 26-26 under Matt Sink in 2017. The Seawolves were eliminated by Maine in the America East Conference tournament.

Pennucci was at Stony Brook for 11 seasons, the last five as associate head coach under Senk. He also served as the team’s recruiting coordinator and has been instrumental in the program’s skyrocketing success.

Since Pennucci arrived prior to the 2007 season, Stony Brook went to four NCAA Regionals in his tenure, including returning to the NCAA Regional in 2015 after claiming the America East title.