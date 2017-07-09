Cards snap losing streak against Elizabethton

On Sunday night at Joe O’Brien Field, they finally found a way to win one.

A soft grounder by Wayde Ynfante in the top of the eighth inning led to two runs thanks in part to an Elizabethton error, and that’s all the offense the Cards needed to claim a 2-1 victory over the Twins. The win snapped a six-game losing streak that featured plenty of frustration for Johnson City (8-10), but Cards manager Roberto Espinoza said that’s part of the game.

“That’s baseball,” Espinoza said. “These guys need to learn that we need to play as a team and just keep going. That’s what we do.”

Brett Seeburger was undoubtedly the star of the night for Johnson City. The lefty matched Elizabethton starter Edwar Colina pitch-for-pitch as neither team scored in the first six innings.

Seeburger didn’t figure in the decision, but his six shutout innings kept the Cards in the contest. He only allowed four hits while striking out six batters and only issuing one walk.

“He’s doing a great job,” Espinoza said of Seeburger. “He’s showing us that he can pitch and compete out on the mound. You saw that tonight.”

On the flipside, Colina threw seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out eight and walking just one batter. He sat down 15 batters in a row at one point and left prior to the eighth inning in line for the win after the Twins (12-6) finally broke through with an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh frame.

But the Cards found a way to score twice in the eighth to ruin Colina’s stellar start. After Jared Finkel walked two Cardinals in a row, Ynfante placed a swinging bunt just into the grass in front of home plate. As the tying run crossed the plate, Finkel’s throw to first was wide, which allowed an unearned run to score, putting the Cards up for good.

Jacob Patterson came on in the bottom of the eighth and recorded six outs to notch his third save of the season.

The Cards and Twins will wrap up their four-game series on Monday night. The first pitch at Joe O’Brien Field is set for 7 p.m. Monday is Carter County Bank Night, and admission will be $1.