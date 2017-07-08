Summer surge: Twins edge Cards for ninth win in 11 games

But as it turned out, Molina’s sacrifice bunt was the icing on the cake of a 4-3 Twins victory on Saturday night at Joe O’Brien Field.

Molina’s perfect bunt induced a throwing error by Johnson City reliever Fabian Blanco, which allowed Colton Waltner to score the winning run. The Twins (12-5) rushed the field to mob Molina after recording their ninth win in the past 11 games.

“Molina laid down a good bunt,” said Elizabethton manager Ray Smith. “We were just trying to move them up.”

Smith credited the recent winning streak to the tried-and-true process of player development he’s been impressing upon players in Elizabethton for 24 seasons.

“I think we’re all about sticking to the process, coming out here every day and working on the fundamentals,” Smith said. “When all the dust settles and at the end of August we’re in the hunt, that’s great. But we’re going to try to keep it under control and keep working everyday.”

Meanwhile, Johnson City (7-10) has now lost six straight games. Luis Bandes was a bright spot for the Cards on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a run scored to raise his batting average to .375.

FAST START

The Twins wasted no time jumping ahead of the Cardinals.

Jose Miranda led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer to put Elizabethton up 1-0 and Brent Rooker followed that up with a one-out solo homer of his own to stake the Twins to a 2-0 lead. Miranda’s homer was his third of the season while Rooker’s total rose to five.

LIGHTS OUT

Bryan Sammons’ first start of the season was as spectacular as it was brief.

Sammons allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out six batters and walked three. For the 6-foot-4, 235-pound lefty, Saturday’s performance dropped his ERA to a microscopic 0.96 in four appearances.

Smith said the plan was to keep Sammons around 60 pitches on Sunday, which led to the short outing.

“We’re trying to start to stretch him out because he missed some time,” Smith said. “He was at like 70 (pitchers) in 3 2/3. We couldn’t even get four innings out of him because he was behind in the count a lot and walked some guys. He really chewed up his pitch limit early.”

LONG DISTANCE CARRIER

Shane Carrier gave the Twins a three-run cushion in the bottom of the fourth inning when he launched a pitch from Cardinals starter Franyel Casadilla well past the left-field fence.

It was Elizabethton’s third solo homer of the game and Carrier’s second of the season. Casadilla left after the fourth inning. He gave up three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

After being held scoreless for the first 15 innings of the series, Johnson City finally got on the board in the top of the seventh.

Irving Wilson jumped on a pitch from Elizabethton reliever Nick Brown and knocked it over the wall to cut Johnson City’s deficit to 3-1. The solo homer was Wilson’s first of the season.

The Cards added two more runs in the top of the eighth to pull even thanks in part to an Elizabethton throwing error. Julio Rodriguez added an RBI single to tie the game at 3.

UP NEXT

The Cards and Twins will play the third game of their four-game series on Sunday night. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Joe O’Brien Field.

Johnson City will send Brett Seeburger to the mound. The lefty is 1-0 in two appearances with a 1.42 ERA. Elizabethton will counter with righty Edwar Colina, who is 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in three appearances.