Elizabethton one-hits Johnson City in 5-0 victory

On the other side of the equation, the underachieving Johnson City sat one game under even par at 7-8 and holding third place in the division.

The two teams stuck to form Friday night at Joe O’Brien Field as the Twins shut down the Cardinals, allowing only one hit in a 5-0 shutout in the series opener.

Barnes dealing early

Charlie Barnes started the game for the Twins sharp as a tack, striking out three Cards early, but he did hit a batter and walk one more. When Barnes’ fastball hit the catcher’s mitt, the pop could be heard around the stadium. In the second, Barnes got out of a jam with a runner on second by striking out J.D. Murders, who looked at a pitch that dropped right off the table before crossing the plate.

“Oh”viedo

In the second inning, Cards pitcher Johan Oviedo ran into some trouble. To start off the inning, he walked Kolton Kendricks. In the next at-bat, Oviedo threw two wild pitches in which Kendricks advanced to third. Kendricks later scored on a ball that was hit into the infield, but was dropped by the shortstop Wood Myers.

The Twins recorded just one hit in the second, but Oviedo was having issues with walking batters. He walked in the Twins’ second and third runs, but eventually got out the inning without any further damage.

When it rains, it pours

The pitching and fielding woes for the Cards kept mounting in the third as JC had another error — by Wood Myers — that Carson Crites eventually reached base on. The Twins also stole three bases in the inning and scored an additional two runs to lead 5-0 at the end of three. The offense did not provide any further insurance in the fourth, but Barnes kept the Cards in check as he recorded three additional strikeouts to bring his total to seven at the end of five innings.

Down on strikes

The Cards had a woeful night on offense as they struck out 14 times. Barnes (1-1) led Elizabethton with seven strikeouts over five innings before Juan Games and Jovani Moran (6 Ks) threw two innings apiece.

Miranda rules

Jose Miranda reached base on every one of his four at bats and had three RBI on the night. This added to his five RBI that he had coming into the game. Miranda also drew two walks on the night along with his one hit and scored a run.

Mark Contreras was the lone player with multiple hits, going 2-for-4, and Brent Rooker doubled. Cameron Knight accounted for the lone Redbirds hit, that being a second-inning single.

Behind the box

Going into the game, the Cards and Twins were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in terms of runs allowed by the pitching staffs. Elizabethton came into the game leading the league in team batting average (.285) while Johnson City was third to last with a team batting average of just .252.

The Twins also led the league in OPS, slugging percentage and RBI — and were tied for most hits. Furthermore, they ranked second in runs scored. Needless to say, Elizabethton is presently the offensive powerhouse of the Appalachian League. The Twins’ Trey Cabbage was promoted the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the Midwest League.

Up next

The series will continue tonight at Elizabethton and first pitch will be at 7.