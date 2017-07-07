Colossal ninth-inning collapse sinks Cards

Through eight innings, it appeared that Johnson City had dredged up enough runs to get out of Greeneville on a winning note, but that was before the Cards imploded in the bottom of the ninth.

Leading 5-1, Johnson City squandered a four-run lead as the Astros rallied to force extra innings. An RBI single by Cody Bohanek in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Astros (10-4) a 6-5 victory.

With the game deadlocked at 1 in the top of the eighth, Johnson City (7-8) took advantage of a costly two-base error to take the lead. Carlos Talavera laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Cameron Knight over to second, and Greeneville first baseman Roman Garcia fired an errant throw down the right field line, which allowed Knight to score.

J.D. Murders followed that up with an RBI single that brought Talavera home, and that opened the floodgates. Luis Bandes hit a two-run, two-out double to push Johnson City’s lead to 5-1 and chase Greeneville reliever Cole Watts.

The Cards maintained that lead until the bottom of the ninth, but that’s where the wheels came off for Johnson City. Garcia atoned for his error by ripping a two-run double, Adrian Tovalin followed with an RBI single, and the Cards committed an error of their own to allow the tying run to cross the plate.

EARLY ESCAPE

Before most of the fans had time to settle into their seats, Johnson City leadoff man Irving Lopez opened the game by lacing a triple off the top of the right-field fence.

But Greeneville starter Hansel Paulino bowed his back and retired the next three batters he faced to get out of the jam unscathed. The righty struck out the next two batters he faced before Bandes flew out to left to end Johnson City’s half of the inning.

TWO-OUT MAGIC

Johnson City starter Alvaro Seijas nearly escaped a jam of his own in the bottom of the second inning after the Astros put runners on the corners with nobody out.

Greeneville’s Martin Figueroa opened the bottom of the second with a double to center, and Joan Mauricio followed that up with a single to left. Seijas recorded a strikeout before getting Wilson Amador to pop out to second, but Chas McCormick came up with clutch run-scoring single to left to put the Astros up 1-0.

THE EQUALIZER

After allowing a triple to start the game, Greeneville’s Paulino settled in and retired the next 10 batters he faced.

But Carlos Rodriguez finally solved Paulino in the top of the fourth, launching a solo homer to the opposite field to tie the game at 1. The one-out blast was Rodriguez’s third of the season.

STALEMATE

Paulino and Seijas were both stellar, but neither pitcher figured in the decision.

Both men exited after six complete innings. Paulino allowed just one earned run on two hits, struck out seven batters and walked just one.

While Paulino was dominant, Seijas was resourceful. The righty pitched around eight hits and a walk, allowing just one earned run along the way. Five strikeouts helped Seijas strand eight Greeneville baserunners.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals will travel to Elizabethton to open up a four-game set against their Appy League rival. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Johan Oviedo is slated to take the hill for Johnson City at Joe O’Brien Field. The 6-foot-6 righty is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA.

Melvi Acosta will get the start for the Twins. The 6-foot-1 righty is 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA.