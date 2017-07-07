Area athletes earn all-state honors

BASEBALL

Dobyns-Bennett landed infielder Daniel Starnes on the TSWA team. The senior was the Johnson City Press Super 22 player of the year.

In Class A, University High standout Cas Blevins was chosen as an outfielder by the TSWA. The rising senior was also honored as a first-team selection by the TBR.

North Greene’s Zane Potter, a rising senior, was selected as an infielder by the TSWA. He was also a first-team pick for the TBR team as a two-way player (pitcher).

Dobyns-Bennett’s Matt Taylor was a first-team selection at pitcher on the TBR team.

Statistics of note

(Tennessee Baseball Report)

Blevins finished second in the state with a batting average of .530. ...

Dobyns-Bennett’s Evan Mahaffey was tied for seventh in the state with 57 hits. ...

The Indians’ Parker Hill was fourth with 21 doubles. ...

Unicoi County’s Nick Fender and Daniel Boone’s Colt Campbell tied for fourth with five triples. ...

Starnes tied for fifth with 51 runs batted in. ...

Taylor tied for fifth with 10 wins.

SOFTBALL

Science Hill’s Mia Edwardson earned Class AAA honors on the TSWA team. The Lady Hilltoppers’ slugger is a rising senior and was chosen as an infielder.

In Class AA, Elizabethton’s Lauren Brickey was selected as a utility player. The pitcher-second baseman is a rising senior.

As for Class A, University High shortstop Ari Ramsaran was picked to the team after a standout senior season.