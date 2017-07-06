Montesino, Elizabethton Twins upend Princeton

Montesino batted 2-for-3, scored three times and also drew a walk. Having unloaded a solo home run in the first inning, he added a two-run shot in the sixth for an 8-3 Elizabethton advantage.

Carson Crites was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Brent Rooker homered in a 2-for-3 effort as the Twins improved to 9-5.

Jose Martinez (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Moises Gomez, giving up two runs on two hits. Martinez totaled four strikeouts against one walk.

Ronaldo Hernandez totaled three RBIs for the Rays (5-9), who got a home run from Jose Tonton.