Twins see it slip away late against Princeton

The Twins trailed only the Pulaski Yankees in terms of number of wins. Elizabethton was dawning its red jerseys with white pants, and the blue lettering across the front of the team’s jerseys was just the right touch for a perfect Independence Day uniform. The final result, however, wasn’t as nice for Elizabethton, which fell 6-2 in a game that got wild late.

Huge attendance night

As expected, the attendance at Riverside Stadium was the highest it had been all season with an overflowing of 1,703 people. The fireworks slated for after the game was the main draw in addition to the great baseball game.

Quick opening frame

The Rays started off the first inning by going three up and three down in order. Huascar Ynoa had a great first inning for the Twins in his third start. The Twins drew two walks in their turn at the plate, but were not able to produce any runs.

Twins strike first

In the bottom of the second inning, the Twins struck first when Andrew Bechtold scored from second on a single by Andrew Cosgrove. The Rays were not able to answer in the top of the third as Ynoa went again in order against the Princeton lineup.

Curious base running

The bottom of the fourth was a curious one for the Twins as they squandered an opportunity to have the bases loaded with only one out. However, with Matt Albanese at third base, Shane Carrier grounded into a rare 5-4-2 double play. Albanese, with no marginally sized lead from third at all, made the break for home and was thrown out from second.

Miranda goes yard

Jose Miranda hit a bomb to straightaway center field in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Twins a comfortable 2-0 lead against the Rays. In recent games, the Rays have struggled to score runs, and have had problems giving up runs in bunches.

Rays strike back

In the top of the sixth, Princeton was able to break through and score when Zach Rutherford reached on a fielding error by Andrew Bechtold at third base. Ronaldo Hernandez hammered a ball to center field for a double and advanced Rutherford to third. Rutherford finally scored on a groundout to second base.

Elizabethton implodes

Going into the penultimate inning, the Twins had a manageable 2-1 lead and only had six more outs before adding another win to the total. The Rays had no quit in them, though. Carl Chester advanced to third base on a throwing error by the catcher Cosgrove. Timely hitting continued for the Rays as they beat up Blair Lasko for four runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead, 5-2. The Twins finished the game with three errors.

Up next

The Twins will continue their series with the Princeton Rays tonight with first pitch set for 7, barring inclement weather.