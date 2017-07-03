JC Cardinals blasted by Pulaski, 7-1

Dollar Night atmospheres

Despite the rain, the crowd turned out for the dollar night promotion by the Cardinals where hot dogs, drinks, and other ballpark concessions sell for just a dollar. The other attraction for the night was the fireworks show that was slated to start after the conclusion of the game.

Pulaski strikes first

In the top of the third inning, the offense for Pulaski finally got going when Pablo Olivares doubled to left field. He later scored on a two run home run by Steven Sensley. Despite some pitching struggles early on with walks, hit batsmen, and wild pitches, the Cards were able to get out of the inning without any further damage as Pulaski led after three, 2-0.

Jacob Schlesener deals

The young prospect for the Cardinals was shining bright for the Baby Birds throughout the first five inning despite no run support. At one point, Schlesener had retired seven straight via the strikeout. When he left the game in the sixth, Schlesener had nine strikeouts on the night.

Wheels come off for Cards

After adding an additional run in the sixth inning, the Yanks had a monstrous seventh inning in which they added four runs, powered mostly by Andres Chaparro that also scored Dermis Garcia from second base.

Cards break through in seventh

Finally getting the goose egg off of the scoreboard, the Cards scored by Julio Rodriguez scoring from second when Delvin Perez hit a triple to right field. However, the rally was stifled when Jonathan Rivera struck out swinging for the last out of the seventh.

Cards pitching goes wild

Even though Schlesener had a terrific night for Johnson City, the wild pitches were a concern for the youngster as he threw three of them, including two in the third inning. Johnson City pitchers also hit two batters and walked seven more. The pitching was ultimately the downfall of the Cards as they fell in the rubber game against the Yankees. this marks the first series of the year that the Cardinals have lost.

Up Next

The Cards will begin a series at Greeneville with the first pitch being Tuesday at 7 p.m.