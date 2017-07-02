Cards drop opener to Pulaski

The Cardinals fell in the first game, 3-2.

The Cardinals went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals entered the first game a half-game back of Elizabethton for the lead in the West Division. The Yankees had a 1 1/2 game over second-place Danville going into Sunday.

Statistical juggernauts

The Yankees were third in the league in runs scored while Johnson City was seventh. However, Johnson City was ranked second in the league in earned run average (3.43) trailing only Pulaski (3.38). In other words, something had to give between the two powerhouse teams. The teams were also 1-2 going into the day in terms of attendance.

Fireworks in the first

The first inning was full of action for both teams as Pulaski led 2-1 after the opening frame. The Johnson City pitching was not sharp early as the opening batter of the game for Pulaski reached base on a hit by pitch. Dermis Garcia doubled off of the right field wall to score Pablo Olivares for the Yanks. Saul Torres later scored for Pulaski on a single. The Cards’ run was scored when J.D. Murders scored on a wild pitch by Wellington Carceres.

Pitchers’ duel

After a first inning full of offense for both teams, the pitching began to take over on a warm afternoon at the ballpark. Pulaski did not record a hit after the first inning until the fourth. Johnson managed to record one additional hit, but stranded men on second and third in the bottom of the third.

Cards tie game in fourth

With Delvin Perez at the plate, Wood Myers was on third and was looking to knot the game at two for the Cards. Caceres threw a wild pitch that got all the way to the backstop and Myers scored. The game and the crowd got the boost it needed in order for the Cards to rally in the shortened game.

Cards escape jam in fifth

Eduardo Torrealba led off the inning for Pulaski with a double and later scored on a fielding error by Carlos Talavera. With no outs in the inning, the Yanks had the bases full. Dermis Garcia then struck out and Eric Wagaman, who led the Appy League in RBIs, grounded into a double play to end the rally for Pulaski.

Three up, three down

In the sixth, both pitching staffs hit their spots and were able to go three up and three down. The seventh inning was the Cards last chance to rally and maintain the gap with the Twins in the standings, who had already lost earlier in the day. The Cardinals left men on first and second in the bottom of the seventh when Wayde Ynfatne struck out.

Up Next

The Cardinals will wrap up their series with the Pulaski Yankees on Monday. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. There will also be a fireworks display that was postponed from Saturday night.