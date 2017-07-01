Elizabethton again beats Kingsport in extra innings

Miranda had a monster game batting leadoff, going 5-for-7 with a two-run homer, two doubles, three runs and four RBIs. Trey Cabbage (2-for-5) also drove in four runs, three of them coming on a three-run roundtripper in the eighth — putting the Twins ahead 10-6.

Kingsport got four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Bechtold proved outstanding as well, scoring four times in a 3-for-5 showing. Rainis Silva batted 2-for-5 as the Twins totaled 15 hits to the Mets’ 13.

The two teams played 11 innings Thursday night, with Elizabethton prevailing 8-7.

Thursday’s Game

Elizabethton 8, Kingsport 7

KINGSPORT—Trey Cabbage’s double followed by three consecutive walks and a hit-by-pitch broke up a 6-6 game in the top of the 11th.

Kingsport answered with a one-out run on a passed ball, making it an 8-7 game, but the next two batters struck out and flied out, respectively.

After the third of four Twins pitchers, Blair Lakso, pitched three hitless innings, Juan Gamez (1-0) threw the final two frames for the win.

Elizabethton’s Jordan Gore, Shane Carrier and Cabbage (2 runs) produced two hits and two RBIs apiece, with Cabbage socking a triple to go with his two-bagger.

J.J. Robinson, who cracked a two-run homer in a three-run Twins fifth, and T.J. Dixon each accounted for a pair of hits.

Kingsport pushed across three runs in the sixth to forge a 5-5 tie. The two teams scored a run apiece in the 10th.