JC Cards upend Greeneville, 7-3

The Cardinals were able to deliver a win on the last day of the month, 7-3. The rubber game of the series meant more than just a series win, even if it was only two weeks into the season.

Astros strike first

Brody Westmoreland of Greeneville got ahold of one of Alvaro Seijas’ fastballs and drove it deep to center field, just outside of the reach of Chase Pinder for a first-inning double. Westmoreland would later score off of a Adrian Tovalin single that went through the wickets of Seijas. No further damage was done as Seijas struck out Patrick Mathis to end the inning.

Walk this way

Despite only recording one hit during the first inning, the Cardinals were able to take a 3-1 edge because of bad pitching by the Astros. The first two batters of the home half of the first inning were hit by a pitch and the third walked.

The Cards were able to get the bases juiced with no one out. Chase Pinder was able to walk home after Julio Martinez drew the second walk of the inning. The next run scored on a Jonathan Rivera sac fly. The Cards first hit didn’t come until the fifth batter of the inning. Delvin Perez also took a fastball off of his wrist.

Seijas relieved in sixth

When Seijas last took the mound for Johnson City against the Kingsport Mets, he was rocked in only three innings of work. This time around, Seijas lasted two more innings and looked much smoother and in rhythm. He was able to record six strikeouts while allow five hits and only two runs in just over five innings of work. Fabian Blanco relieved Seijas in the sixth with one out.

Big sixth for Baby Birds

After the sun went down, the rain passed, and the flood lights came on, the Cardinals offense began to click on all cylinders with two outs. Wood Myers started it off with a double to center. Irving Wilson then walked before Carlos Talavera singled to shallow center, scoring Myers from second. However, the Cards did leave the bases loaded as J.D. Murders grounded out to first to end the inning.

Stretching it in the seventh

Picking up high where they left off in the sixth inning, the Cards added three insurance runs in the seventh inning to stretch the lead to 7-2. Again, Greeneville’s pitching failed them, having two wild pitches in the inning and a walk. The Cards added three additional hits with two singles and a double.

Three up, three down

In the ninth, Evan Guillory shut down the Astros in order to secure the win for the Cards.

Offensive standouts

Luis Bandes totaled two hits and two RBIs for Johnson City, which got a pair of hits from Talavera. Rivera doubled and drove in two runs.