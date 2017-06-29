Babe Ruth Champions: Barrister Braves earn city championship with extra-innings victory over General Shale

That didn’t change after Thursday.

Braves’ third baseman Jake Sipos drove in the winning run to right-center field, and pitcher Dustin Stanton tallied eight strikeouts in a 5-4 victory over General Shale that lasted eight innings.

Stanton finished 3-for-5 with three singles and two RBIs.

“It felt great. I’ve been hitting well so it felt great to get that hit and get the win,” Stanton said.

Stanton’s run was necessary after General Shale’s Alex Pugh and Carson Cox extended the game in the bottom of the sixth inning by collecting back-to-back RBIs to make it 4 runs apiece.

Both teams went scoreless in the seventh inning before the Braves’ Brant Hare got hit by a Gabe Davis pitch to reach base with one out in the eighth inning and eventually score the winning run.

Stanton took the mound after Hare pitched three solid innings to start the game, allowing only one run. Stanton then went five straight innings, giving up three runs and sealing the victory with a strikeout.

Following his first Babe Ruth title, Stanton boasted about the impact his fastball and curveball had.

“My curveball was breaking really well tonight and my fastball was just straight fire,” Stanton said.

Stanton and Hare combined to allow only four hits, while the Braves’ bats echoed after compiling 12 total hits.

“(Stanton’s) a big kid,” Braves’ skipper John Taylor said. “He looks like he’s 25 and he’s only 14 (years old). The kid that started, Brant Hare, only had three innings left. He did excellent but that meant we had to come in with someone different in the fourth inning.”

Even after allowing two runs in the sixth, Taylor said he remained confident in Stanton to finish the job.

“He’s a lefty, and I’m a lefty,” Taylor said. “Sometimes they can be on and off real quick, and they can get it back just as quick as they lose it. He faltered a little bit. He got it back.

“I had another 15-year-old ready to go and he was going to pitch my second game if we had a second game ... I didn’t have to go to him. Dusty righted the ship and did a great job. I can’t say enough good about him.”

The Braves grabbed an early one-run lead in the top of the first inning, but General Shale quickly tied it up in the bottom of the inning after Conner Hyatt hit an RBI double.

The Barrister Braves kept the momentum flowing into the second inning with Tyler Blevins, Chase McGonigle, Hare and Sipos hitting four straight singles and pushing two men across home plate.

McGonigle finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Hare gathered two singles, two walks and an RBI.

“We had a good regular season, but we were third going into the tournament,” Taylor said. “We stayed in the winners bracket. We were 4-0 and that’s a credit to a deep pitching staff, our defense was excellent and we got just enough timely hitting to prevail.”

Taylor commended General Shale’s coach Jon Oakley and his team for their level of competition. The Braves defeated General Shale 8-7 on Wednesday, making Thursday’s first game a must-win for Oakley’s team to stay alive.

“Every single person on this team contributed. Every single one. I couldn’t be more proud,” Taylor said.

