Astros' big blasts too much for Johnson City

The Greeneville Astros flexed their muscles on Thursday night and it put them back in a first-place tie.

The Astros belted three home runs en route to a 5-3 victory over the Johnson City Cardinals at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The result left the Cardinals and Astros tied atop the Appalachian League’s West Division with 5-3 records. Elizabethton joined the tie with an 8-7, 11-inning win over Kingsport.

Johnson City starter Edwar Ramirez gave up 10 hits in six innings. Included in that total were all three of the Astros’ home runs.

Greeneville took the lead thanks to a pair of the long balls. Cody Bohanek’s two-run shot in the first inning got things started, and Wilson Amador’s solo homer in the third made it 3-0.

Oscar Campos added a solo home run in the sixth.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Julio Rodriguez grounded out to end the game.

Web gem

Cards shortstop Delvin Perez made a defensive gem in the top of the third inning.

Brody Westmoreland’s line drive single to center drove in the Astros’ fourth run. When Cardinals center fielder Chase Pinder hit Perez with the throw, the Cards shortstop noticed that Westmoreland had rounded first base too far and chased him down. Perez applied the tag before Westmoreland could get back to the bag.

Back in business

The Cards climbed back into the game after loading the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the third. They scored twice on an infield single by Carlos Rodriguez and a sacrifice fly by Julio Rodriguez. They seemed poised for more, but J.D. Murders grounded into a double play to end the threat.

No messing around

Greeneville manager Danny Ortega had a quick hook for his starting pitcher. Ortega pulled Noel Pinto with two outs in the second inning when Pinto loaded the bases on an error, a hit batter and a walk. Gerardo Bojorquez came on and got out of the jam.

Walker’s double

Walker Robbins, the Cardinals’ opening night hero, ripped an RBI double to right field in the sixth inning. After Robbins’ hit, the Cards had runners on second and third, with the tying run on second, but couldn’t come up with a big hit to tie the game. That left them down 5-3.

Strikeout City

The teams combined for 23 strikeouts. Greeneville reliever Jesus Balgauer struck out six Cardinals in 2 2/3 innings.

Up next

The Cardinals play host to the Astros again on Friday. Gametime is 7 p.m.