Twins' Colina stifles K-Mets

Colina held the Kingsport Mets hitless through five innings as the Twins took a 4-0 victory.

J.J. Robinson did most of the offensive damage for the Twins with an RBI single and a two-run home run.

The Mets couldn’t hit Colina, but the righty from Venezuela issued four walks and hit a batter. He also had four strikeouts while throwing 81 pitches in his five-inning outing.

Jose Martinez relieved Colina to start the sixth and gave up a double to Wagner Lagrange, the second batter he faced.

Elizabethton opened the scoring in the first inning when Robinson’s line drive single to center field drove in Trey Cabbage.

Wander Javier doubled the Twins’ lead in the fifth when his double scored Andrew Cosgrove.

Robinson connected in the eighth on his first professional home run.