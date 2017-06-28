Johnson City cardinals win third straight

Franyel Casadilla got the start for the Cards while recent Tusculum graduate Tim Hardy got the nod for the Astros.

Baby Birds strike first

In the bottom of the first inning, the Cards struck first with a single to shallow center field by Wayde Ynfante that scored Wood Myers from second base. The Cardinals have been drawing first blood quite often this year, scoring first in six of their first seven games.

Jams in the third

In the third inning, both teams were able to get out of bases-loaded jams. The inning was full of action, but no runs were produced. The Cards had the bases fully juiced with only one out, but Luis Bandes grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Casadilla cruises

Through the first four innings, Johnson City starter Franyel Casadilla was in complete command, having allowed no runs despite several threats from the Astros and only allowing three hits. Casadilla had some great defense in the field behind him and had two timely strikeouts, including one to halt the Greeneville rally in the third.

Doubles upon doubles

In the home half of the fourth, the offense for the Cardinals was churning. Behind three doubles from Carlos Talavera, Starlin Balbuena, and Wood Myers, the Cards produced three runs and an additional four hits to lead 4-0 at the end of four innings.

Anemic Astros

Coming into the game, the Astros one of the most prolific offenses in the Appalachian League, scoring an average of five runs per game. However, a combination of great Cardinals pitching and stellar defense held the high-flying Astros to no runs and three hits through five innings.

Twist in the sixth

After a Colton Shaver walk, Astros infielder Roman Garcia jacked a homer to deep left field to bring Greeneville within two. The Cards were able to escape the sixth inning without any further damage.

Rest of scoring

In the bottom of the seventh, the Cards added another insurance run after Ynfante scored on a bad throw from the catcher trying to gun down the runner stealing second base. The Astros scored on a Martin Figueroa single that scored Reiny Beltre in the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, Cameron Knight doubled down the right field line and just out of the reach of Astros right-fielder Chas McCormick. This hit allowed Carlos Talavera to score from second.

Bullpen dominates

With the exception of the Garcia home run, the Cardinals bullpen was outstanding after relieving Casadilla in the fifth inning. A combination of Jake Walsh, Jake Wahlberg, Champ Rowland and Jake Patterson finished off the game for the Cards, striking out four Astros and allowed an additional four hits. Greeneville’s last run came off of Patterson, but the other relievers held the Astros offense in check.