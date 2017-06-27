Fast start sends Johnson City past Kingsport

In a game that started at 11 a.m., the Cardinals pushed across three runs in the top of the first inning. Wadye Ynfante ignited Johnson City’s offense with a lead-off double, which J.D. Murders followed up with a walk.

Carlos Rodriguez was hit by a one-out pitch to load the bases, then Julio Rodriguez stroked an RBI single. From there came a Luis Bandes sacrifice fly and run-scoring single by Walker Robbins.

A Jonathan Rivera sacrifice fly made it a 4-0 game in the top of the eighth. Kingsport cut the lead in half on Anthony Dirocie’s two-run homer in the bottom half of the frame, then put a runner on base with no outs in the ninth.

Thomas St. Clair, however, extinguished the Mets’ hopes by inducing a fly ball to center, then striking out two consecutive batters.

Starting pitcher Jacob Schlesener, who came within one out of qualifying for the victory, and Brett Seeburger (1-0) combined for seven shutout innings. Evan Guillory worked the eighth before St. Clair pocketed his first save of the season.

Julio Rodriguez batted 3-for-4 and Ynfante 3-for-5, with Cardinals teammate Wood Myers adding a 2-for-4 effort.

Johnson City, which took two of three games in the series, outhit Kingsport 11-9 and overcame three errors.

The Mets’ Wagner Lagrange and Dionis Paulino each went 2-for-4.

Garrison Bryant (0-1) took the loss after going five innings.

Johnson City returns home on Wednesday night to host Greeneville while Kingsport entertains Elizabethton.