E-Twins felled by Pulaski, 6-4

The Twins did outhit the Yankees 8-7, but left seven runners stranded.

Barnes looks good, but yanked early

Charlie Barnes took the mound for the Elizabethton Twins as they faced the East Division leaders. In his first professional start, Barnes was cool as the other side of the pillow through his first two innings of work. However, he was hooked in the third inning after a solid debut for the Twins.

Pitchers’ duel through one

Through the first inning of play, no hits were recorded between the two clubs. However, walks were abundant but runs could not be manufactured as the Twins left two on-base — at first and third. The Twins broke the tie in the second as Rainis Silva scored on a single by T.J. Dixon.

Sustained Pulaski surge

In the third and the fourth innings, Pulaski was able to manufacture a couple of runs — the first by way of a sacrifice fly by Andres Chaparro to score Pablo Olivares for the Yankees’ first run. Jesus Bastidas later scored on an Eric Wagaman double. In the fourth, Fredrick Cuevas came home on a grounder by Eduardo Torrealba. Victor Rey later scored on a sac fly.

Cuevas homers, Twins squanders chance

In the sixth, Fredrick Cuevas homered for the Yankees to right field and scored Brayan Emery. The Twins squandered their chances in the bottom half as they had runners on the corners with two outs, but Mark Contreras was called out on strikes and the rally was halted.

E-Twins rally in eighth stifled

J.J. Robinson was able to score on a ground ball hit to the third baseman by Andre Jernigan. The Twins had their chances throughout the night, but were not able to do enough cashing in on the opportunities. Elizabethton was second in the Appalachian League going into the game in batting average, but were only fifth in runs scored.

Silva the Sniper

Twins catcher Rainis Silva was like a sniper from behind home plate, gunning down four runners trying to advance to second.

Up next

The Twins will play a three game series beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the West Division-leading Kingsport Mets.