Johnson City drops tight contest with Mets

In celebration of the city of Kingsport’s 100th anniversary, the Mets were identified over the public-address system as the Kingsport Spirit and wore special uniforms with significant images from the first 100 years of the history of Kingsport.

The Mets (3-0) were able to deliver a 7-6 win over the Cards in their home opener and stay perfect on the young season.

Rocky debut

Alvaro Seijas made his professional debut as an 18 year-old from Tumero, Venezuela, and one of the promising young prospects in the Cardinals’ organization. His debut did not go as planned, as the Mets roughed him up in the bottom of the first — gouging him for four runs and four hits.

However, in his next two innings of work, Seijas settled in and only allowed one more hit until he was relieved by Will Changarotty in the fourth.

Fireworks in the first

Both clubs scored early, equating to an action-packed first inning and 4-1 Kingsport advantage. An interference call almost cost the Mets, with Delvin Perez getting caught in a rundown to third and making contact with the shortstop. However, Kingsport was able to get out of the inning with any further damage.

Zabaleta in a zone

Another young prospect from Latin America — Colombia’s Ezequiel Zabaleta — made his Appalachian League debut for the Mets. Zabaleta was dealing early, but was roughed up in the third inning and relieved in the fifth by Pedro Perez.

Zabaleta had a solid debut, going five innings, allowing three runs and giving up five hits as he left with the lead. Yeudy Colon earned the win for the Mets.

Rodriguez smashes solo HR

In the seventh, Perez hit into a 4-6-3 double play and cost the Cards the go-ahead run, which would have been at second. However, Carlos Rodriguez provided a solo homer in the seventh with two outs to tie the game at six runs apiece.

Lopez has great debut

In his professional debut, Irving Lopez went 2-for-3 with a double. Furthermore, he provided some great defense for the Cardinals down at the hot corner, fielding three screamers cleanly for outs.

Perez (2-for-4) and Rodriguez (2-for-5) joined Lopez in the multiple-hits department for JC. Julio Rodriguez supplied two RBIs.

Cardiac Cards

The Cards have erased three three-run deficits in their first four games, including Sunday’s game. The only time they have not erased a deficit is when they never trailed in Saturday’s game against the Bristol Pirates.

Bizarre ninth

With the Carlos Talavera on third, representing the tying run, a shot was hit down the third-base line. Kingsport third-baseman Rigoberto Terrazas made an incredible snag and tagged a flipping Talavera as he strayed too far away from the bag. This proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Cards as they dropped to 2-2 with the loss.

Up Next

The Cards will be going back to Kingsport today for the second game of the three-game set.

First pitch is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.