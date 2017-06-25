Elizabethton rolls past Pulaski

Gore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. He also scored twice.

Five Elizabethton players, including the top three in the order — Mark Contreras (home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Carson Crites (double, 3 RBIs), Trey Cabbage (2 walks) — accounted for two hits apiece. Matt Albanese and Andrew Cosgrove (2 runs) were among the Twins’ multi-hit performers.

Brent Rooker belted a two-run homer in the fifth and contributed two runs for the winners.

Winning pitcher Melvi Acosta (1-0) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. He totaled five strikeouts before Jovani Moran totaled six Ks over three innings of scoreless work. Juan Gamez kept the Yankees off the board in the ninth.

Pulaski’s offensive leaders were Leobaldo Cabrera (2-for-3, double) and Saul Torres (2-for-4). Dermis Garcia belted a solo home run.