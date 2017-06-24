Johnson City resident, former Major Leaguer among players without pensions

A professional baseball player can start drawing pensions just 43 days after retirement and a league service of at least four years, according to the collective bargaining agreement set forth by the Major League Baseball Players Association and owners of the teams. Until 1980, this was all the players had to do in order to qualify for the pension plan.

The maximum IRS pension limit today is $210,000, and Major League Baseball has enough assets to pay its retirees around that amount for years to come.

A recent article by Forbes magazine revealed that the current players’ pension and welfare fund was valued at nearly $2.7 billion.

Pre-1980 major leaguers were not grandfathered, however, into the pension until 2011 — after many long years of battling for the same pensions as the newly retired players. Around 500 or so of these players have been getting quarterly payments of $625 with a maximum sum of $10,000 over 16 quarters since 2011.

Some of these men have even filed for bankruptcy and have their homes foreclosed on by banks. These men are receiving a nonqualified retirement payment that is calculated by a convoluted formula by an actuary. By some accounts, these men are being penalized for playing the game they loved in the wrong era.

So, why are so many non-vested retirees getting hosed out of pension payments that could be thousands of dollars more?

One Johnson City resident is a former Major Leaguer and was not included in the 2011 agreements to pay the pre-1980 players pensions.

Ernie Ferrell Bowman, who was an infielder that played for the San Francisco Giants from 1961-1963, is just one of the nearly 500 or so men who are affected by this situation.

Bowman appeared in 165 games for the Giants and collected 39 hits in his 205 plate appearances.

“The Giants were very nice to me, but I do not receive the payments in quarters because I did not qualify enough time in the big leagues,” Bowman said. “I played 14 years in the minors and the majors with big league and Triple-A contracts.

“I receive a payment once a year from the commissioner’s office and it really helps me out. My first year, my first contract was worth $4,000. That was a lot of money back then.”

Bowman was diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer in 2011, but he says he would not be here today with the help from Major League Baseball. Bowman does believe that he should be getting more, but he is not complaining. The IRS does take out taxes on his compensation and the plan is not passed on to his loved ones or his spouse, Magdalene, after he passes.

“The Giants have been very good to me,” he said. “They always check up on me and they will help me out if I need anything at all. I even got to go to the World Series in 1962 when we played the Yankees. I’ve been back to San Francisco and everything was paid for. I even got to take my granddaughter.”

Bowman is a lifelong resident of Johnson City, growing up in household of eight children. He is a graduate of ETSU and still resides in Johnson City today. He was active in the community after his baseball career, working for three decades in the Johnson City parks and Recreation Department. He was enshrined in the Northeast Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Johnson City Wall of Fame in 2013.