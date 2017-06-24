Five-run fifth lifts JC Cards to victory over Bristol

Luis Bandes led an offensive onslaught as Johnson City belted five doubles and rolled past the Bristol Pirates, 11-5.

Thanks to a five-run fifth inning, the game turned out to be a breather for the Cardinals — even when the bullpen gave up three late runs. The two teams had split one-run decisions to begin the season.

Hitting star

Bandes went went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored two runs. He blasted a towering fly ball to left field in the bottom of the third inning. The ball seemed destined to become a home run, but landed directly on top of the left-field wall above the scoreboard and bounced back into play.

Bandes had to settle for an RBI double that gave the Cardinals a 4-1 lead.

It was his second double of the game. He started a two-out rally in the second inning with a double and eventually scored on Wood Myers’ infield single.

Brady Whalen and Julio Rodriguez each drove in runs in the three-run third. Whalen, who finished with two hits and two RBIs, had a run-scoring double and Rodriguez added an RBI single.

Wild bounces

Reliever Paul Salazar, Johnson City’s third pitcher, came on to start the seventh inning, and to say he was wild doesn’t do the word “wild” justice.

Every one of Salazar’s nine pitches bounced anywhere from five to10 feet short of home plate. A balk was called on one delivery, so he was credited with only eight pitches.

That was the end of Salazar’s night, who left to a smattering of applause. He had issued 20 walks in 10 innings in his first two professional seasons.

Winning pitcher

Johnson City starter Edwar Ramirez was the winning pitcher after holding the Pirates to two runs — one earned — on seven hits over five innings.

Ramirez seemed like he was about to work out of a jam in the fourth inning before an error cost him a run. With runners on first and third an nobody out, Ramirez got a strikeout and a lineout.

Henry Rosario took off in an attempt to steal second, and Rodriguez, the Cardinals’ catcher, threw the ball into center field. That allowed Paul Brands to score the run that cut Johnson City’s lead to 4-2.

Night off

Johnson City shortstop Delvin Perez was given the night off. Starlin Balbuena started in his place and scored two runs before adding a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Perez, a first-round draft pick in 2016, is off to a 1-for-11 (.091) start in his second professional season. He hit .294 last year in the Gulf Coast League.

Double off the pitcher

Balbuena hit a shot off the backside of Bristol reliever Brian Sousa to lead off the fifth inning. The ball ricocheted so violently, it would up in right field and Balbuena had a rare double off the pitcher. He wound up scoring on a solid single by Whalen.

Defenseless

A five-run fifth inning put the game away for the Cardinals, and they had Bristol’s defense to thank for much of it.

The Pirates blew a potential double play when Nelson Jorge dropped a throw at second. One batter later, Bandes lined a single to right field, scoring Whalen and Rodriguez. Lantigua over ran the ball for Bristol’s third error of the night.

That left Bandes on third with nobody out and he scored on a double off the right field wall by Jonathan Rivera.

Two batters later, Chase Pinder drove Rivera in for a 9-2 lead and the rout was on.

Bristol finished with four errors.

Pirates stars

Bristol out-hit the Cardinals 12-11. Melvin Jimenez and Henrry Rosario each had three hits for the Pirates. Rosario had two RBIs.

Up next

The Cardinals travel to Kingsport for a three-game series beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. before returning home Wednesday to start a series against Greeneville.