Cardinals come up short in Game 2

With two outs and the score tied at 3 in the top of the ninth, Edison Lantigua kept the inning alive with a single to left and Jhoan Herrera followed it up with a double to right that scored Lantigua and gave the Pirates a 4-3 victory.

Despite the fact that his team came up on the short end, Johnson City manager Roberto Espinoza said he was proud of the way his team battled for the second night in a row.

“This team is prepared to compete until that last out,” he said. “Even if we’re behind, we want to compete and give our best every time.”

Indeed, the Cards (1-1) erased an early 3-0 deficit to give themselves a chance to win the ballgame. Even after falling behind in the ninth, Irving Wilson led off the bottom of the frame with an RBI single. Pinch runner Chase Pinder advanced to second with two outs, but Bristol reliever Adonis Pichardo (1-0) retired Wadye Ynfante to end the game.

Carlos Rodriguez, Jonathan Rivera and J.D. Murders each went 2-for-3 to lead Johnson City. Herrera finished with three hits and the game-winning RBI for Bristol (1-1) while Lantigua and Felix Vincio had two hits apiece.

Espinoza was complimentary of relievers Jacob Schlesener and Franyel Casadilla (0-1), who combined to allow just one run on four hits in five innings of work to give the Cards a chance.

“The second day in a row that our bullpen gave us a chance to come back,” Espinoza said. “That’s what those guys are prepared to do.”

Tropic Thunder

While the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy didn’t provide much in the way of rain on Friday night until the fateful ninth inning, the weather system had an impact on the game from the get-go.

Humid air coupled with a strong wind that was blowing out to center helped a pair of baseballs carry out of the park in the early innings. Bristol’s Yondry Contreras got the Pirates off to a fast start in the top of the first inning by hitting a towering homer that rode the wind over right-field wall. In the top of the second, Nelson Jorge hit a fly ball to left that carried right out of the ballpark to put the Pirates up 3-0.

Chipping Away

Facing an early three-run deficit, the Cardinals were able to inch back into the ballgame thanks to a few key hits.

Murders got Johnson City on the board with a with an RBI single that scored Rodriguez. Rivera also tried to score on the play but was tagged out at the plate.

The Cards eventually tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, tagging Bristol reliever Chris McDonald for a pair of runs. Walker Robbins, who hit a walk-off homer in Thursday’s win, came up with an RBI double to pull Johnson City within a run. Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 3.

Solid Starters

Bristol starter Travis MacGregor didn’t figure into the decision, but the righty put together a solid outing nonetheless. MacGregor allowed just one run on four hits in four innings of work, striking out three batters and issuing just one walk.

Meanwhile, Johnson City’s Angel Rondon was solid in his first start in the United States. The righty went four innings and scattered four hits. Aside from the two homers, Rondon was able to pitch around trouble and keep Johnson City within reach of the Pirates.

Up Next

The Cards and the Pirates will wrap up their three-game set today at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Edwar Ramirez is expected to get the start for Johnson City while Braeden Ogle will get the call for Bristol.