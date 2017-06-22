Robbins' homer in 13th inning gives Johnson City Cardinals opening-night win

Robbins blasted a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday night, giving the Johnson City Cardinals a 6-5 victory over the Bristol Pirates In the Apppalachian League opener for both teams.

“I was just sitting heater and he left it up and I put a good swing on it,” Robbins said. “Everything was history after that.

“There are really no words. I just started screaming and I was just ready to get to the huddle. I’ve been waiting for that moment for a long time.”

On a wet night that would have resulted in a rainout just about any other time, the Cardinals were able to start their season thanks to the new artificial turf infield at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. A crowd of 1,309 was on hand.

The Cardinals were beginning the defense of their fourth Appalachian League championship in seven seasons.

“That’s what you’re going to see from this team,” Johnson City manager Roberto Espinoza said. “We have to battle and battle. You remember. That’s the way that we did it last year. We’re going to play as a unit and battle until the end.”

Last gasp

Down to its last out, Johnson City scored a run in the ninth inning on a single by Julio Rodriguez to tie the game 5-5.

Rodriguez’s hit, a solid ground-ball single up the middle, scored pinch runner Wood Myers. Luis Bandes had reached to open the inning when Bristol’s Johan DeJesus dropped a popup behind the pitcher’s mound.

First hit goes far

Carlos Rodriguez got the first hit of the season for the Cardinals, a solo home run to right field in the second inning. It was the sixth minor-league home run of Rodriguez’s career.

Bristol’s first two runs came on solo home runs as well, by Jhon Herrera in the third inning and Edison Lantigua in the sixth.

Memorable inning

Will Changarotty, Johnson City’s sixth pitcher of the night, had a memorable 13th inning.

For the first out, he caught a screaming line drive that was destined to at least bruise his chest. After allowing a single, he picked off Paul Brands and capped the frame by striking out Henry Rosario.

Changarotty wound up as the wining pitcher thanks to Robbins’ home run.

Out of a jam

Johnson City starter Junior Gonzalez got into trouble in the first inning, allowing a single and a couple of walks to load the bases with two outs.

After a visit from pitching coach Cale Johnson, Gonzalez struck out Brands to end the threat.

Gonzalez worked into the sixth inning, allowing four hits and three runs. He was lifted shortly after giving up his second home run of the night.

Big Bristol inning

Johnson City’s Enrique Perez relieved Gonzalez and couldn’t hold Bristol in check when he came in with no outs in the sixth. Without allowing a hit, he gave up two runs and allowed an inherited runner to score as well.

Perez walked in a run and let another in on a wild pitch, leading to a four-run inning that gave the Pirates a 5-1 lead.

Slippery turf

The same turf that allowed the game to be played posed some problems as well.

Johnson City’s Wadye Ynfante was caught stealing on a peculiar play in the fourth inning. Ynfante actually beat the throw to second, but he slid far past the base, allowing Bristol’s Melvin Jiminez to tag him out.

Getting used to the slippery turf was tough on both teams in the early going.

Bristol’s Luis Benitez, who led off the game with a sharp single, stole second and slid past the bag. There wasn’t a throw on the play, otherwise he would have been out.

The Cards got Jiminez back a couple of innings later. He advanced to third on a fly ball and was easily safe before his slide took him off the base. Cards third baseman Brady Whalen applied the tag to end the Pirates four-run seventh.

Cards rally

The Cardinals made it 5-4 with a three-run sixth.

Carlos Talavera led off with a sharp triple down the right-field line and scored on a wild pitch.

Julio Rodriguez added a two-out double that scored Ynfante. Whalen then drove in Rodriguez with a double off the left-field wall, slicing the deficit to one.

The rally ended with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position when Robbins lofted a harmless fly ball to left field.

Robbins saved a run half an inning later when his all-out, diving catch of Herrera’s line drive to left-center ended Bristol’s seventh inning as Lantigua was rounding third.

Quality start

Enrique Robles worked five innings, holding the Cardinals to two hits and one run.

He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Up next

The Cards play host to the Pirates again tonight at 7 o’clock. It’s magnetic schedule night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.