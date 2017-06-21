Hayes adds to Science Hill's pro baseball presence

Science Hill currently has five.

Reed Hayes signing with the Baltimore Orioles’ organization this week added another jewel to the Hilltoppers’ baseball crown. Hayes, who was drafted in the 13th round out of Vanderbilt, joins Detroit Tigers’ pitcher Daniel Norris and minor leaguers Will Craig (Pirates), Will Carter (Yankees) and Matt Pope (Giants).

Science Hill head baseball coach Ryan Edwards said Hayes is just another feather in the cap of the baseball town that is Johnson City.

“The thing I look at is youth baseball in general in Johnson City,” said Edwards. “Everybody is a part of it, not just Science Hill. These kids are growing up playing baseball, and it’s a really strong area for baseball. And that sometimes gets overlooked.”

Edwards said when looks at the pro talent Science Hill has produced, he is taken aback a bit.

“It has been very humbling to look back and see what God has given me to be a part of,” said Edwards. “We’ve just tried to harness these kids and taken the talent God has given them, and helped them grow up and become men — even if it’s not in baseball, but to do well with whatever is the next step.”

Hayes, who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals’ organization in the 28th round in 2015, opted instead to stay at Walters State Community College. He wound up at Vanderbilt this past season, and improved his draft stock by 15 rounds.

Both a hitter and a pitcher, it is his arm that major-league scouts project as his ticket to the bigs.

“I think he’s choosing the right thing with pitching,” said Edwards. “Obviously I know he would love to be on the field every day, but his best future is that arm of his.”

Hayes is expected to begin his career in the New York-Penn League.

As for Craig, he’s having a fine season with the Pirates’ Class A advanced club in Bradenton, Florida. The 22-year-old Craig is batting .291 with five homers and 33 RBIs to go along with 15 doubles. All of those numbers are really good for the Florida State League.

“Power numbers are so hard because the air is so thick,” said Edwards. “And every organization sends their best pitchers to that league because it’s hot, and they want them to dial it up. If you hit in that league, it says something. And he’s holding his own.”

As for Carter, he was activated from the disabled list and tossed 2 1/3 innings Tuesday for the Double-A Trenton Thunder. He allowed five hits and four runs in a relief performance against Altoona.

Pope also pitched Tuesday, working for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes of the Northwest League. Pope pitched earlier this season with Augusta in the South Atlantic League. Overall he has an ERA of 6.75 in 13.1 innings with 17 walks and nine strikeouts.

As for Norris, he is one of the key elements for the Tigers’ pitching staff. He is 4-4 with an ERA of 4.42, but has an encouraging 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings.

“I was watching him the other night, and (ESPN) had Jimmy Leyland in the booth,” said Edwards. “He said it best. He said Daniel just needs to slow the game down. The strikeout numbers are good, and his swing-and-miss stuff is unbelievable. Leyland said when things start to go wrong, Daniel just needs to learn to step back and take a deep breath. He’s definitely working on it.”