Fires still burning for Smith as Twins ready to open Appy League season

“I wish I was in the lineup,” said the Twins’ manager. “We probably wouldn’t have as good of a chance of winning, but it’s a lot more fun to play than it is to coach.

“But this is the second-best thing. We like to see the wide-eyed enthusiasm of the young players. They work hard for you. It’s an education for them, and we try to educate the right way by emphasizing the fundamentals.”

Smith will begin season No. 31 with the Twins’ organization Thursday as Elizabethton plays host to the Danville Braves in the Appalachian League season opener at Joe O’Brien Field. Game time is 7 p.m.

Former East Tennessee State University standout catcher Hagen Owenby is on the Danville roster after signing with the Braves recently. He was a 12th-round draft pick.

Smith has a career mark of 957-632 with 12 first-place finishes in his 23 seasons as the Twins’ manager. He has guided Elizabethton to seven Appy League titles.

This year’s team, like others before it, is a major work in progress. Fifteen of the players on the roster weren’t even around for Wednesday’s media day.

“We’ve got four more guys coming in (Thursday) and 11 on Friday,” said Smith. “That’s like half the club that we’ve never seen before. We’re going to have a whole new cast of characters.”

Included in the mix is Brent Rooker, who was taken with the 35th pick overall. Rooker, the Mississippi State prodigy who is trying to become the first player to win the Southeastern Conference triple crown since Rafael Palmeiro in 1984, signed five days ago for $1.9 million.

Rooker is among the players who are scheduled to arrive Thursday.

“He played a game in Fort Myers, and got an at-bat or two,” said Smith. “I don’t know how long he will stay once he gets here.”

Elizabethton will not get the Twins’ No. 1 overall pick, high schooler Royce Lewis.

“He’s a real young guy,” said Smith. “He will be in the Gulf Coast League for the foreseeable future.”

Smith will have 20 pitchers at his disposal. The Twins organization is trying to get better in that department.

“You watch ESPN highlights and you know we need help pitching-wise,” said Smith. “Nobody can ever get enough good pitching. We’ve got some young guys producing offensively at the big-league level, but we can’t score 8-10 runs every game. We’ve got to hold the opposition down some.”

Admission for Thursday night’s game is $1.